WOYM: No farm use Ferraris, but otherwise many exceptions for ag vehicle exemption

Those with securely attached machinery for spraying trees or other plants under cultivation.

Tractors.

Vehicles, trailers or spreaders drawn by tractor and used by cotton ginners, peanut buyers, or fertilizer distributors owned by the farmer or distributor “from one farm to another, from farm to gin, from farm to dryer, from farm to market, or from fertilizer distributor to farm and on return to the distributor.”

Vehicles used seasonally to transport produce and livestock for no more than 75 miles.

Any farm machinery operated on the highway between two tracts of land whether the same person owns the land or not.

Farm vehicles “making a return trip from any marketplace, transporting back to the farm ordinary and essential food and other products for home and farm use, or transporting farm supplies to the farm.

Tractors, trailers and other vehicles necessary for sawmill operations or used by farmers to transport wood products are registration-exempt as long as they are traveling from sawmill to sawmill, for repairs, or no more than 75 miles while transporting sawmill waste.