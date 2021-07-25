WOYM: No farm use Ferraris, but otherwise many exceptions for ag vehicle exemption

To this week’s farm report:
Q: What’s the deal with farm use tags? I have begun seeing more and more of these tags around town, some on vehicles with no apparent agricultural utility, and I don’t live anywhere near a farm.
Tom Landon
Roanoke
A: With the 21st century version of the “Victory garden” in full bloom in municipalities near and far and free range chickens taking leisurely foraging strolls across landscapes of every description, getting a handle on what constitutes a “farm” may present problems.
That aside, regarding vehicular support for such enterprises, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is clear about legal eligibility requirements for display of so-called farm use tags.
Each vehicle must be titled but one need not register, tag and decal “any pickup or panel truck, sport utility vehicle, vehicle having a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 7,500 pounds, trailer, or semitrailer used exclusively for agricultural or horticultural purposes on lands owned or leased by the vehicle’s owner,” reads DMV literature.
That would seem to rule out a Ferrari or Late Model Stock car for such special use tags.
The key wording is “used exclusively for agricultural or horticultural purposes … ” So good luck convincing law enforcement your 2014 Volvo’s sole purpose is to keep a couple of backyard rows of tomatoes and turnips supplied with fertilizer and bug dust.
As you may assume, there are more stipulations for the use of farm tags on vehicles owned by the farmer or driven by his agents, employees, or tenants. According to section 46.2-665 of the Code of Virginia, such vehicles may use “no public highway for any purpose” but:
Crossing the highway.
Operating on a highway for no more than 75 miles from one part of the owner’s property to the other “irrespective of whether the tracts adjoin.”
Taking the vehicle or its parts to and from repair services.
Transporting another farm use vehicle listed in the four sections of the Code (§§ 46.2-664 through 46.2-668 or § 46.2-672, more on these categories shortly) for repairs.
Taking waste proceeds of farm operations to disposal facilities.
Driving no more than 75 miles to obtain farm supplies.
Taking the vehicle owner from their residence to the site of their agricultural or horticultural operations.
Which brings us to the additional categories of no-register farm vehicles. They include:
Those with securely attached machinery for spraying trees or other plants under cultivation.
Tractors.
Vehicles, trailers or spreaders drawn by tractor and used by cotton ginners, peanut buyers, or fertilizer distributors owned by the farmer or distributor “from one farm to another, from farm to gin, from farm to dryer, from farm to market, or from fertilizer distributor to farm and on return to the distributor.”
Vehicles used seasonally to transport produce and livestock for no more than 75 miles.
Any farm machinery operated on the highway between two tracts of land whether the same person owns the land or not.
Farm vehicles “making a return trip from any marketplace, transporting back to the farm ordinary and essential food and other products for home and farm use, or transporting farm supplies to the farm.
Tractors, trailers and other vehicles necessary for sawmill operations or used by farmers to transport wood products are registration-exempt as long as they are traveling from sawmill to sawmill, for repairs, or no more than 75 miles while transporting sawmill waste.
As for insurance on farm vehicles, that “may not” be required but the owner “may be held responsible for any liability,” according to DMV. Sounds like it’s best to check with the local jurisdiction and your insurance agent.
During any interaction with law enforcement, the farm vehicle operator may be upon request required to provide the address of the farm or if the exact address is unavailable or unknown “the real property parcel identification of such lands.”
Penalty for first violation of farm vehicle regulations is no more than $250. Additional violations carry $250 penalties.
Changing subjects, condolences to the questioner’s family and many others on the recent death of Frosty Landon, the newspaper’s retired editor
A conversation Frosty and I had the week I was hired came to mind recently when I was rereading a story Rocky Bleier told about his Pittsburgh Steelers football coach Chuck Noll.
According to Bleier, if Noll was angry it was not apparent and if happy it showed “even less.” Bleier was serving in Vietnam when Noll was hired in 1969. The story Bleier told Sports Illustrated about Noll’s first major address to the then perennial loser of a team came secondhand.
“I’ve been your head coach for the past months,” Bleier quoted, “and I’ve watched every film of every practice of every game you’ve played in over the past three years, and I can tell you why you’ve been losing — you’re just not any good. You have no talent, you have no authority, and you can’t cover, and you have no discipline.
“By the time this training camp is over, most of you will not be here.”
Bleier’s take: “He had the magnificent quality of being blunt without embarrassing people.”
Same with Frosty. The day he took me into his office for that chat, I was in my early 20s and a new arrival to a newsroom of grown men and women with ink on every finger.
“I’m going to be your Dutch uncle,” said Frosty, who had known me since I was in elementary school.
He said he was not sure I was ready for what I had signed up for. He had a great point. Back in those days, most if not all of the newspaper’s hires had a more robust resume than mine.
Concluding remarks were brief. Work hard and double-check everything “even if your mother tells you she loves you.”
Chuck Noll’s squad won four Super Bowls.
I held a newspaper job for a few years.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.