WOYM: Prevalence of healing waters once brought label of 'America’s Sanitarium' to region

Back to the 460 east corridor, Cohen identified three historic resort properties from New London to the limits of the Star City. From east to west they were Bedford Springs (although the location was in Campbell County); Blue Ridge Springs in Botetourt; and Coyner Springs just east of the Roanoke County line.

Bedford Springs may have had the best back story, a wrenching tale of false-hearted love. As Cohen related it, a patriot soldier returned home after the Yorktown surrender only to discover his lady love had wed another.

The broken-hearted protagonist of this melodrama retreated to the spring where his plan was to lie down and await death. A little girl discovered the unhappy fellow in this desperate condition and revived him with a drink from the spring.

The man came to resume his life but never married. The story goes that he returns on occasion to the spring at midnight in ghostly form, arriving on a white horse, to dismount and toast the little girl and the healing spring and then curse the wicked woman who had left him.