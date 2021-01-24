WOYM: Questioner asks about boundaries of the New River Valley

The sign’s placement is accurately in keeping with resolution of Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, which did so at the behest of the New River Valley Economic Development Alliance. The nonprofit markets and promotes the New River Valley “to foster job creation, to facilitate new investment and to nurture and improve the quality of life in the valley,” Bond explained in an email.

A matching sign is on I-81 north at the Wythe-Pulaski County line. The Pulaski County supervisors similarly had resolved in favor of said placement.

Another questioner had wondered if VDOT is obligated to ensure accuracy of its wayfinding signs.

“This is not a wayfinding sign,” Bond responded. “It is a sign denoting the jurisdictional boundary of the New River Valley, which includes the counties of Montgomery, Pulaski, Floyd, Giles and the city of Radford. “

The previous questioner was persistent.

“Hypothetically — could any person or organization express opposition to the sign based on its inaccuracy and thus force it to be relocated?”

Sign placement met the intended purpose to locate the New River Valley’s jurisdictional and not geographic boundary and thus was accurate, Bond concluded.