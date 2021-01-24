WOYM: Questioner asks about boundaries of the New River Valley

No, esteemed sage Dan Casey does not do geography issues.
“This is all yours,” the metro columnist emailed the answer desk in the wake of a pair of queries he fielded, the first asking him to clarify matters of geography. The key question involved Interstate 81 signage.
Q: Just before one reaches the base of Christiansburg Mountain at mile marker 129.9 southbound on I-81 there is a sign indicating motorists are now entering the New River Valley. Yet near there another sign identifies the North Fork of the Roanoke River. How can this be? Is there some quirk of geography that allows the New River Valley to extend beyond the North Fork of the Roanoke River? Or is it that VDOT simply placed the New River Valley sign in the wrong place?
Larry Cox
Blacksburg
A: To douse potential complaints of family favoritism at the start, any relation of the observant questioner to the occupant of the answer desk is unknown and subject to future research.
With that understanding, we proceed to the signage question then posed to the all-knowing Jason Bond of the Virginia Department of Transportation. It was a question with which he was familiar.
Geography has nothing to do with it.
The sign’s placement is accurately in keeping with resolution of Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, which did so at the behest of the New River Valley Economic Development Alliance. The nonprofit markets and promotes the New River Valley “to foster job creation, to facilitate new investment and to nurture and improve the quality of life in the valley,” Bond explained in an email.
A matching sign is on I-81 north at the Wythe-Pulaski County line. The Pulaski County supervisors similarly had resolved in favor of said placement.
Another questioner had wondered if VDOT is obligated to ensure accuracy of its wayfinding signs.
“This is not a wayfinding sign,” Bond responded. “It is a sign denoting the jurisdictional boundary of the New River Valley, which includes the counties of Montgomery, Pulaski, Floyd, Giles and the city of Radford. “
The previous questioner was persistent.
“Hypothetically — could any person or organization express opposition to the sign based on its inaccuracy and thus force it to be relocated?”
Sign placement met the intended purpose to locate the New River Valley’s jurisdictional and not geographic boundary and thus was accurate, Bond concluded.
Turning to geographic boundaries, the division between the New and Roanoke River watersheds is denoted by what is known as the Eastern Continental Divide, defined by worldatlas.com as following “along the high ridges and peaks of the Appalachian Mountains, and it separates land draining east to the Atlantic Ocean from that draining west and southwest to the Mississippi River, and the Gulf of Mexico.”
Demonstration of that demarcation is remarkably in focus in the New-Roanoke River region. Put simply, the New River and tributaries eventually join with the waters of the Ohio River and thence ultimately to the Gulf of Mexico. The Roanoke flows generally southeast into North Carolina and onward to the Atlantic.
The Eastern Continental Divide runs crookedly along the ridgeline from a region near Lake Ontario south to a terminus most of the way through the Florida peninsula.
The Eastern is one of six North American hydrographic divides that also includes the Great, Laurentian, Arctic, St. Lawrence, and Great Basin.
On a historic note, during Colonial times, the Eastern Divide north of Spanish Florida represented the border between British holdings and those of the French to the west.
King George III of England issued a royal proclamation Oct. 7, 1763, that forbade further settlement beyond the divide in what then was identified as the Indian Reserve. The demarcation continued beyond the divide’s northern terminus near the Pennsylvania-New York border northeast along the St. Lawrence Divide and into New England.
The proclamation followed from the Treaty of Paris that same year that ended the Seven Years War, one ramification of which was the ceding of French North American territory to the British.
History aside, closer to our home, a particularly vivid example of the Eastern Divide is defined roughly by a region that straddles the Giles-Craig County line at the headwaters of Big Stony Creek and nearby Potts Creek.
Big Stony flows west through Giles to the New River near Ripplemead. Potts flows east, eventually joining the James and then to the Atlantic.
Thus an intrepid angler with the stubbornness of a hiker can catch a rainbow trout in Big Stony then, assuming ample daylight, can hotfoot it to Potts and land another trout the same day, that salmonid perhaps of the brook variety.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.