WOYM: Railroad tunnel through the Blue Ridge has some fighting Irish in its history

Hildebrand wrote that the technique of tunneling under the gap from two directions was at the time considered a “daring and unusual engineering feat.”

The same engineering approach was used on construction of the Transcontinental Railroad No. 6 tunnel hundreds of feet from Donner Pass at an elevation of 7,042 feet above sea level. Stephen E. Ambrose, opined in his “Nothing Like it in the World,” which detailed construction of that railroad, construction of No. 6 was “a triumph of the first magnitude in engineering.”

Chinese laborers, working in eight-hour shifts around the clock, toiled in three-man crews for lack of room in the cramped space 124 feet from the surface. One man would hold the drill, the other two would take turns whacking the tail end of it with 18-pound sledgehammers.

“Of all the backbreaking labor that went into the building of the [Central Pacific} and the [Union Pacific], of all the dangers inherent in the work, this was the worst,” Ambrose wrote of the tunnel construction.

That work came nine years after free Irishmen and enslaved Black laborers completed work at Rockfish Gap.