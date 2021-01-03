WOYM: Reader finds report of deadly 1934 derailment in Botetourt County's Nace

Those details augment what was provided here previously.

The accident, according to the follow-up report to the commission, occurred at approximately 2:50 p.m about three-quarters of a mile south of the station at Nace. Weather conditions were described as “clear and very warm,” the specifics provided later in the report indicate it was 90 degrees.

The track was part of the railroad’s 132.4-mile Shenandoah Division from Shenandoah to Roanoke. In the vicinity of the derailment the line is reduced to single track with trains in opposite directions operating on “a time table, train orders, and an automatic block and cab-signal system.”

Approaching from the north to the point of the derailment, as the ill-fated 2012 was that day, the track passes through a couple of curves to the left, derailment leaving the tracks in the second. The first curve was the more severe of the two at 7 degrees.

The track consisted of 39-foot, 130-pound rails anchored over a bed of crushed-stone ballast underlain by slag. Although the track had been raised about 3 ½ inches “recently,” no new ballast was added to the previous average depth of 8 inches.