WOYM: Reader finds report of deadly 1934 derailment in Botetourt County's Nace

Cheerful greetings. Happy This Isn’t 2020 Anymore to you. Time to celebrate.
Glad to be here still. One reason is this is the best job ever. I show up for a column, unpaid volunteers do all the work.
One is Ken Miller from the Norfolk & Western Historical Society, who responded to previous pandemic-related regrets here about access to the newspaper’s archived reporting about the May 20, 1934, train wreck near Nace in Botetourt County.
The derailment of the southbound freight Extra 2012 resulted in a fatality to one and serious injury to two other N&W crewman, a transportation tragedy recapped here a while back, mostly relying on present day eyewitness recollections of surviving local residents to the carnage to go with historic reporting in next-day out-of-town (non-Roanoke) newspapers.
Miller provided the eight-page follow-up report of the railroad’s bureau of safety to the Interstate Commerce Commission dated July 5 of that year.
“While indeed there may be some additional information in The Roanoke Times from that era, this will likely be the most detailed information you will find,” Miler wrote in correspondence accompanying the report No. 2013, a photocopy of the typewritten original. The report was prepared and signed by safety bureau director W.J. Patterson.
Those details augment what was provided here previously.
The accident, according to the follow-up report to the commission, occurred at approximately 2:50 p.m about three-quarters of a mile south of the station at Nace. Weather conditions were described as “clear and very warm,” the specifics provided later in the report indicate it was 90 degrees.
The track was part of the railroad’s 132.4-mile Shenandoah Division from Shenandoah to Roanoke. In the vicinity of the derailment the line is reduced to single track with trains in opposite directions operating on “a time table, train orders, and an automatic block and cab-signal system.”
Approaching from the north to the point of the derailment, as the ill-fated 2012 was that day, the track passes through a couple of curves to the left, derailment leaving the tracks in the second. The first curve was the more severe of the two at 7 degrees.
The track consisted of 39-foot, 130-pound rails anchored over a bed of crushed-stone ballast underlain by slag. Although the track had been raised about 3 ½ inches “recently,” no new ballast was added to the previous average depth of 8 inches.
The ballast was nevertheless reported to be “firm” and apparently suitable for the 45 mph permitted for freight trains on that stretch. The train in question had five loaded cars, 70 empty, a caboose, and the engine with Conductor Morris and Engineman Talbert presiding. Estimated speed at the time of the catastrophe was between 30 and 35 mph.
The trip from Waynesboro had been uneventful but, according to the report, the engineman had complained the engine was “sluggish” and unable to meet the speed that suited him.
Head brakeman Cromer was standing on the deck behind the engineman just prior to the accident. The first sign of trouble for the brakeman came when he heard a change in the sound of the engine’s exhaust. At that point the engineman announced the engine had left the track before he abandoned his post, running to the fireman’s side of the cab “without first applying the brakes.”
In the subsequent mayhem, the engine and tender were turned over on their side to the left of the tracks. Additionally, the first car and fifth through 12th left the tracks. The engineman was killed and fireman and head brakeman injured. Subsequent examination by N&W inspectors revealed no apparent serious issues with either track or equipment.
Ultimately, the cause of the accident “was not definitely ascertained.” Potential further evidence was destroyed in the derailment, the report said.
The historical society’s Miller promoted its searchable database, offered free at https://www.nwhs.org/index.php. The collection includes 194,000 catalogued items and counting with new additions arriving regularly, pandemic willing. Reprints are available for a fee. Membership is open to add to a worldwide roster. A quarterly all-color magazine “The Arrow” is but one of the benefits of membership.
Which brings us to a quieter and gentler mode of transportation, turn of the century pleasure cruises to Niagara Dam via Glade Creek, Tinker Creek, and the Roanoke River. That topic drew response from several quarters after it was covered here.
Historian James Dalmas of Oxford, Pennsylvania, author of the 2006 “The Street Railways of Roanoke, Virginia 1887-1948,” emailed information to accompany previous reporting here about river cruises under the flag of the Dixie Launch. When that column printed, the picture of the city streetcar (the preferred mode of travel to the launch) that accompanied the text is also included in the Dalmas volume.
“The Vinton line crossed both Tinker Creek and Glade Creek and then continued on Walnut Avenue to its terminal on Lee Street in Vinton,” Dalmas emailed.
Dalmas pointed out a possible business connection between the river cruises and the operator of the dam.
“The Roanoke Railway and Electric Company bought the Niagara power plant from the Roanoke Water Power Company in 1908 and the plant survives to this day as an AEP facility.”
The setup: The streetcar brings the customers to and from the boat, from the comfort of which they can admire the newly constructed dam and the marvel at the wonders of hydroelectric power. In other words, the power company could serve cruise clients going and coming and later at the mailbox with a light bill.
Gordon Hamilton, credited for his help as a research associate with the Dalmas book and coincidentally a distant relation of mine, emailed with additional information about the streetcar in the picture that went with the Dixie Launch column.
The streetcar’s powerplant was what was known as a steam dummy, the one in the picture dubbed “Carrie.” The caption noted the steam dummy so pictured was on its 1890 maiden run. A similar steam dummy and coach went on line at the same time on the Roanoke-Vinton run, Hamilton emailed, citing Dalmas.
“The steam dummies were small, two-cylinder steam locomotives designed to look like a streetcar as a ploy to avoid scaring horses on the streets, and they pulled or pushed a coach for the passengers,” Hamilton wrote.
The dummies were short-lived in the Roanoke market.
“The steam dummies were not very practical because they were expensive and heavy and had limited range inasmuch as they had to carry fuel and water on the small car,” Hamilton added.
The Vinton line went electric in 1892 (another regular payday for the power company) and the Salem line was converted in 1893.
The work of the many volunteer contributors will continue here in 2021. In all candor, thanks to them and all the many who support this column and the newspaper that contains it. May the days to come be happy and healthy for all.
