WOYM: Reader has memory of the 'Spring Inn' that once stood in Villamont

Verse introduced last week’s dispatch. Poetry repeats as preface to current reporting.
Where oh where did you ever see
Fresh spring water from a tree?
So read signage at one of the defunct businesses that occupied the spot on U.S. 460 just east of the Bedford-Botetourt county line.
The spring that still serves the public at that location, albeit not under auspices of the Bedford County Health Department, was the subject of last week’s column.
That caught the eye of Danny Johnson, who grew up in the county and still does business there at Johnson’s Orchard and Peaks of Otter Winery. Johnson shared memory of a beer and short order joint that once kept the customers coming to the spring next to Villamont.
“The place was called the Spring Inn. They used to say you’d spring in before you were thrown out.”
The spring was on the Spring Inn’s property. It is unclear whether the aforementioned slogan was part of the official marketing materials for the business. Word of mouth most likely sufficed.
“It was a right rough little bar,” Johnson recalled.
Johnson is unsure if he actually cast a shadow on the threshold of that saloon, much less ever bellied up to a beer and burger there. Probably not, given that was a long time ago and he was still a young fellow.
Nevertheless, he had plenty of reasons to be visiting in that part of the county back in those days. He was particularly interested in a young lady who lived there.
The update on the couple is the interest never faded, seeing as how he’s 81 and they’re still married.
Back to the Inn, where in those days the spring literally emerged from a pipe in the trunk of a tree, hence the sign and verse.
Apparently, the tree came down sometime before or during widening of the highway, now finally at four lanes. In 1938, skilled stone masons framed in the spring box and outlet that today emerges from a length of PVC pipe.
Johnson was a young man who stayed on the move. The family orchard was up on Sheep Creek just north of Penicks Mill. It was something of a haul from there to where he went to school at old Montvale High, even farther to Villamont.
Being behind the wheel on narrow country roads was no big deal to him, though. He still had his learner’s permit when he was offered a job driving a school bus. Given that he was 15 at the time, we may assume that the outfit that contracted the county schools bus service was having difficulty finding adult drivers in the boom times of the post-World War II economy.
The way Johnson remembered it, the parents of the 40 or 50 children on his route didn’t seem to mind there was somebody only slightly older than the student passengers (and in some cases younger) driving the bus.
Parental faith was rewarded one morning when the bus rounded a curve on the way to Thaxton and met another bus coming from the opposite direction. So narrow was the passage that the buses clipped side mirrors.
“I was over as far as I could go and driving on the side next to a bank to the right and when we hit the other bus, the road was so narrow I went over on the bank.”
The bus teetered alarmingly.
“I turned around and hollered, ‘Everybody get over on the left side,’ which they did. Nobody got hurt. When the tow truck got there, I had to stay in the bus to steer it out of there.”
That was not the only hair-raiser in his short career serving the country’s young people as a bus driver. On another occasion, the 1946 GMC bus Johnson was piloting hit a rock crossing a creek, jerking the steering wheel out of his hands away from him and throwing him to the side of his seat. When he regained control, the steering wheel broke off in his hands.
“I was steering with my knees when one of the kids reached over and turned the key off.”
As with the previous incident on the tight curve, injuries or fatalities were none.
“It didn’t hurt nothing.”
At the Spring Inn, some customers were invited to leave before somebody got hurt. Other patrons no doubt woke up the next morning with hurting heads.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.