WOYM: Readers respond with more on recent columns about Ole Monterey and Glade Creek

A few years back, the local office of the state Department of Historic Resources undertook a closer look at the house and concluded that based on the building materials, the house was constructed around 1828.

“Fleming died in 1795 so he could not have lived there,” Kegley pointed out.

Historian Clare White, whose studies of the Roanoke Valley ran deep, made an unsuccessful attempt to locate a nearby building site for the Fleming manse, which was known as Belmont.

“She decided that it was probably located nearby on the present golf course, near the location of Fleming’s grave,” Kegley wrote.

Which prompts another question. How many Ole Monterey golfers who found themselves with an unfortunate lie were actually buried in the remains of the good doctor’s cellar?

Another longtime resident of the neighborhood, friend of the newspaper Calvin Weddle, emailed speculation that the present clubhouse was built over the foundation of the lost Fleming residence.

Weddle, a 1958 graduate of the high school named in honor of the good doctor, recalled excavation around the clubhouse a few years ago that could have been used as an archaeological research opportunity if somebody had thought of it.