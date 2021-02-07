WOYM: Readers respond with more on recent columns about Ole Monterey and Glade Creek

The ghost of Paul Harvey returns.
Eminent Roanoker George Kegley emailed to offer the rest of the story on Ole Monterey Golf Club, which at the turn of the current year opened its second century of operation in the shadow of Read Mountain. Kegley is one of the club’s neighbors in addition to being among our region’s most learned historians.
The club’s origins were discussed here earlier.
The picturesque 18 holes was laid out and the club opened by David Read, then the owner of the estate of the same name at which Kegley now lives.
Read owned the club until selling to Valley Lands Inc., a company headed by the late Cy Bahakel, reports Kegley, a longtime business writer for The Roanoke Times before his retirement.
“His family is the owner today,” Kegley wrote.
High regard for the majestic flight of a well-struck golf ball ran in the Read family. David Read’s sister Nonnie built the adjoining Blue Hills course. That club changed ownership to another man from the neighborhood, the late Clem Johnston, who kept it until its purchase by the members.
As for the ivy-festooned frame cottage at the entrance of Ole Monterey, the Daughters of the American Revolution commissioned a historical marker that still stands proclaiming the house as the residence of doctor and colonial militia leader William Fleming.
A few years back, the local office of the state Department of Historic Resources undertook a closer look at the house and concluded that based on the building materials, the house was constructed around 1828.
“Fleming died in 1795 so he could not have lived there,” Kegley pointed out.
Historian Clare White, whose studies of the Roanoke Valley ran deep, made an unsuccessful attempt to locate a nearby building site for the Fleming manse, which was known as Belmont.
“She decided that it was probably located nearby on the present golf course, near the location of Fleming’s grave,” Kegley wrote.
Which prompts another question. How many Ole Monterey golfers who found themselves with an unfortunate lie were actually buried in the remains of the good doctor’s cellar?
Another longtime resident of the neighborhood, friend of the newspaper Calvin Weddle, emailed speculation that the present clubhouse was built over the foundation of the lost Fleming residence.
Weddle, a 1958 graduate of the high school named in honor of the good doctor, recalled excavation around the clubhouse a few years ago that could have been used as an archaeological research opportunity if somebody had thought of it.
“Old Mountain Road came down through the golf course and in front of the building currently standing in the golf course and crossed Tinker Creek Lane and then crossed Tinker Creek,” Weddle wrote. “If you go there, you can see where the wagons and carriages went through the bank and crossed solid rock in the creek bed.”
Weddle remembers a long-ago conversation with an “old-timer” who had offered that Old Mountain Road had traced its path on higher ground to avoid the low ground where the golf course now is because the route would have been all but impassable during the soggy season.
Speaking of soggy, several writers responded to reporting here about pleasure boating on the turn of the century Roanoke River between the mouth of Tinker Creek and Niagara Dam. Two writers were struck by the revelation that one of the commercial boat launches was on Glade Creek, which meets Tinker not far from the larger creek’s confluence with the river.
“I paddle my surfski regularly in that area, and have a hard time picturing a motorboat making it up above the Dale Avenue bridge on Tinker,” Russell Bailey wrote. “From the bridge up are a number of shoals and rapids. I’ve paddled up them when the creek is up, to slightly above Glade.”
The only self-propelled watercraft he could picture making safe passage in those waters would be a modern jet boat. As for Glade Creek, it’s “tiny” and only navigable by board for several hundred yards upstream.
Those thoughts were echoed by lifelong county resident Bill Lucas, who said he could not imagine where one could launch a boat on Glade Creek.
“It is not big enough,” he said in a telephone message.
The point is well taken. However, there is reason to believe the creek was once more robust. Evidence includes the 19th century mill operated by the Gish family that did business into the 20th century from a site next to the present bridge over the creek where Gus Nicks Boulevard crosses into Vinton. Prosperous mills do not survive on a trickle. The dam is gone now.
No question, abundant siltation pollution and other stressors have had a negative impact, but Glade Creek still has deep holes upstream from Vinton that could top a wader’s head during brisk flows.
Johnny Robinson wrote in to say that his father had reported hearing from his own father, who had practiced dentistry in the early years of the 20th century in Roanoke, about a tour boat service on the river.
“I had never come across further evidence of it until you unearthed your information,” Robinson wrote. “I frequently paddle my paddleboard or kayak from the Third Street canoe launch on Tinker Creek to Niagara dam and back and it’s a lovely 2-mile stretch of river.”
Overlooking the thousands of tons of coal scattered on the river floor down through Salem that resulted from the derailment last fall, it’s hard to find much of a stretch of the river that is not lovely.
It is also helpful to recall that such has not always been the case.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.