WOYM: Records from the later days of the Catawba Sanatorium are hard to find

The problem was, none of the recovery categories was defined thus “leaving room for doubt about what the categories described,” Hemmingson wrote.

Another reason to dispute high success claims was that TB death rates were already in decline before the hospital opened. A better understanding of the role of contagions and hygiene and an improved middle class standard of living were more likely factors in the decline.

The death rate would probably have “continued dropping without the state sanatorium,” she wrote.

Also contradicting the notion that the sanatorium had a major impact on the TB epidemic was the relatively small number of patients actually treated at Catawba in comparison to the large numbers of the untreated statewide.

A substantial portion of the untreated were either poor white or Black. The poor could not afford the $20 per month patient cost; Blacks could not get a bed at any cost. Catawba was segregated and Black TB sufferers were not treated much at all in Jim Crow Virginia, the only way being “if he or she were insane or criminal,” according to Hemmingson.