WOYM: Remembering the Roanoke sounds of the Chevies and Premiers

Let’s return to bygone days when summer nights in and around the Roanoke Valley were filled with the sound of hits. Baseball had nothing to do with it.
One reader who knows a lot about baseball as well as other points of interest had an entertainment-related question.
Q: Back when we were teens, there was a band that played at Lakeside called the Chevies and Premiers. How long did they perform in the area, and are any of them still around?
Joe Mannon
Radford
A: The alumni roster has dwindled with the passing years, but a few of the band members are still living. A small subset continues to be associated with the music business.
Woodrow Walker was a charter member of the original Premiers, a vocal ensemble of Lucy Addison High graduates that later added a younger group of Addison products calling themselves the Chevies to the lineup. The latter provided instrumental accompaniment to the vocal and dance revue format popular among bands of the era.
The 83-year-old Walker, who is a minister at a Rocky Mount church now, believes the core Premiers debuted at the old Star City Auditorium on Henry Street in or around 1960. The younger instrumentalists were absorbed into the main group in 1962 or ’63 in keeping with plans to expand operations as a traveling show.
Two of the younger players were trumpeter Elmer Coles and tenor saxophone player Allan Walker.
“They were outstanding but they weren’t quite ready for us the first time they tried out,” said Woodrow Walker, no relation to Allan.
Maybe that was because Coles and Walker were still students at Addison at that point and inexperienced performers. They went home to practice their chops and came back better prepared for auditions the next year.
Before anybody develops a mistaken impression, they didn’t do much practicing in Addison’s band room with members of the knockout marching band.
“We were associated with the marching band for a while but really never showed up,” said Coles, 73. “I was pretty much of a delinquent in those days and didn’t do much in school.
Perhaps he wasn’t a top performer in the classroom, but he made up for it blowing a horn.
“I was making more money than my father,” he said.
Coles, who is back in Roanoke now, has been at least a part-time professional musician for most of his adult life. Walker still plays tenor, arranges, and composes from his professional base in California.
“Both Elmer and Allan were playing with us when they still were in high school,” Woodrow Walker said.
Allan Walker claims on the bio at his website that the saxophone “was my first girlfriend.”
A player by the time he was in junior high, Walker reports that he had a routine of sneaking out of the house at night “to hear whoever was playing around town.” No doubt he was prepared for the nightlife when he joined the Chevies and Premiers.
For Coles, the transition to the professional ranks may have taken more getting used to. To illustrate, he recalled gigs at the old Brook Club, a defunct beer joint that had been on Mason Creek in Salem near the former General Electric plant.
“It was a wild place,” he said, “people dancing and acting crazy. I wasn’t old enough to be in there.”
More later about the nightlife, which Willie Nelson once claimed “ain’t no good life … ”
The Chevies and Premiers playlist included R&B, jazz, and television and movie themes (“Peter Gunn” ; “Perry Mason”). Favorite artist covers included the work of Ray Charles, Bobby “Blue” Bland, and Jackie Wilson.
A number of singers and players were in the Chevies and Premiers rotation during its era in the spotlight in the ’60s and early 1970s. Some of them also did turns with other popular local bands of that turneful era including the Divots and Royal Kings.
The core Premiers included Walker, Wayne Johnson, Walker’s cousin Earl Tyler, Edward “Mop” Nicholson, and Harvey Lee Jones. The Chevies included drummer Jimmy Lewis, Alfred Randolph on baritone sax, baritone Ernest Petty, bass player Bump Bumbry, and guitar player Charles “Slick” Dillon in addition to Allan Walker and Elmer Coles.
Occasional or later-arriving singers and players included piano players Cedric Lawson and Waldorf Brooks, and singer Sonny Womack. Lawson was among those who continued with a career in music, eventually playing with giants Miles Davis and Art Blakey, Coles said.
Speaking of the greats, the Chevies and Premiers played colleges in the region including Virginia, VMI, Virginia Tech, and Washington and Lee. At one such fraternity appearance at W&L, the gig overlapped with a show by Lionel Hampton and his band who were playing elsewhere on campus.
After Hampton wound up his show, he wandered over to the fraternities and dropped in on the house where the Roanoke band was playing. A larger-than-life vibraphonist known for playing that instrument fortissimo, Hampton approached Woodrow Walker and the guys during a break and asked if they minded if he sat in on drums.
Jimmy Lewis was presiding on the skins at the time and he said he’d be delighted to let Hampton take over for a number or two. Lewis came to regret the decision.
So forceful was Hampton’s approach to drumming that he banged holes in both the bass and snare drums before he was through.
Lewis, obliged to play with a seriously depleted drum kit for the remainder of the gig, muttered as they were packing up that it would be nice if Hampton bought him a new bass and snare.
No reimbursement was ever forthcoming.
