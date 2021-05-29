WOYM: Remembering the Roanoke sounds of the Chevies and Premiers

Two of the younger players were trumpeter Elmer Coles and tenor saxophone player Allan Walker.

“They were outstanding but they weren’t quite ready for us the first time they tried out,” said Woodrow Walker, no relation to Allan.

Maybe that was because Coles and Walker were still students at Addison at that point and inexperienced performers. They went home to practice their chops and came back better prepared for auditions the next year.

Before anybody develops a mistaken impression, they didn’t do much practicing in Addison’s band room with members of the knockout marching band.

“We were associated with the marching band for a while but really never showed up,” said Coles, 73. “I was pretty much of a delinquent in those days and didn’t do much in school.

Perhaps he wasn’t a top performer in the classroom, but he made up for it blowing a horn.

“I was making more money than my father,” he said.

Coles, who is back in Roanoke now, has been at least a part-time professional musician for most of his adult life. Walker still plays tenor, arranges, and composes from his professional base in California.