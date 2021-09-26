WOYM: Retired shipbuilder brought renowned ornithological collection to Rockbridge County

The promise was that no further studies in the watery history of the region’s mineral springs would soon be forthcoming here. That vow will be upheld.

No such pledge was offered regarding a biography in which the subject’s connection to one such gusher was a significant chapter in that man’s life.

Q: There was once a Mr. Baliey who owned one of the Rockbridge County springs near Lexington. He was connected to Virginia Tech because of his work in natural history. Who was he and what is known about his work?

Audrey Vass, Roanoke

A: Harold Harris Bailey (1878-1962), born in New Jersey before moving to Newport News at an early age with his family, was a naval architect and ship broker by trade and an ornithologist by training and passion. It was his interest in birds that connected him to Rockbridge County.

An influential figure in the founding of Everglades National Park, Bailey enjoyed a post-shipbuilding second career in the study of birds. The interest in birds he inherited from his father, according to the younger Bailey’s biographical sketch at Tech’s digital archives collection.