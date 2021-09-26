WOYM: Retired shipbuilder brought renowned ornithological collection to Rockbridge County

The promise was that no further studies in the watery history of the region’s mineral springs would soon be forthcoming here. That vow will be upheld.
No such pledge was offered regarding a biography in which the subject’s connection to one such gusher was a significant chapter in that man’s life.
Q: There was once a Mr. Baliey who owned one of the Rockbridge County springs near Lexington. He was connected to Virginia Tech because of his work in natural history. Who was he and what is known about his work?
Audrey Vass, Roanoke
A: Harold Harris Bailey (1878-1962), born in New Jersey before moving to Newport News at an early age with his family, was a naval architect and ship broker by trade and an ornithologist by training and passion. It was his interest in birds that connected him to Rockbridge County.
An influential figure in the founding of Everglades National Park, Bailey enjoyed a post-shipbuilding second career in the study of birds. The interest in birds he inherited from his father, according to the younger Bailey’s biographical sketch at Tech’s digital archives collection.
After returning to Virginia from California, where probably he was working in shipping, he turned full time to managing his James River farm and researching and writing about birds. Products of that research included “The Birds of Virginia” (1913) and “The Birds of Florida” (1925), the latter written when he was with Bureau of Biological Survey in Miami.
The first book was tentatively titled “The Breeding Birds of Virginia” when first announced in the Wilson Bulletin, the print organ of the Wilson Ornithological Society.
Published by J.P. Bell Publishing of Lynchburg, the new book would have “fourteen full color plates of birds” and a text of 300-plus words, read the Wilson Bulletin No. 83 notice.
As for his work in Florida, Bailey soon joined other Everglades National Park visionaries and promoters such as landscape architect Ernest F. Coe, Miami Herald publisher Frank Stoneman, and naturalist and writer Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the publisher’s daughter, to promote establishment of the park.
As an aside, Douglas, was later honored for her part in the development of the park with the naming of a south Florida high school. Infamously, the school was the site of a multiple-fatality mass shooting.
Coe, a transplanted New Englander who made it his life work to spearhead a national campaign for formation of the park, apparently drew his initial inspiration from Bailey and his Florida Society of Natural History colleague Dr. David Fairchild, according to the National Park Service’s publication “Wilderness on the Edge: The History of Everglades National Park.”
“By all accounts [Coe] was captivated by what he saw and heard and decided to work for creation of a national park in the Everglades.”
It was in 1942 that Bailey and his second wife, the former Laura Beatty Law, bought the decrepit remains of the failed Rockbridge Alum Springs resort with plans to move their extensive collection of ornithological material to that location.
They bought the 1,516 acres at Goshen still cheap at $50,000. The previous year, the complex had gone for a skimpy $7,000 in the telling of Marshall Fishwick’s “Springlore in Virginia.”
Under Bailey’s stewardship, the renovated complex became the Rockbridge Alum Biological Laboratory.
Two parts of the Bailey biography are unclear from the park service piece or the Virginia Tech bio. The park service identified him as “Dr. Harold H. Bailey” but said nothing about where this degree was earned. The Tech sketch said nothing about what brought him back to Virginia and how he landed at Goshen. Fishwick’s cryptic recapitulation of the move was Bailey and his wife “discovered” (the historian’s quotes) the crumbling resort.
In the late ’40s, Bailey demolished the old Central Hotel to build a two-story museum for the collection and research center, according to Rockbridge Alum’s 1989 application to the National Register of Historic Places. (Rockbridge Alum Springs today is a camp operated by the Christian ministry Young Life.)
The year before he died, Bailey established the Bailey Research Trust (later the Bailey Wildlife Foundation) to preserve the property and collection. His widow remained as curator until 1969 when she donated the collection to Tech.
Now part of the Tech library’s special collections, it is called the Bailey-Law Collection. John Eugene Law (1877-1931) is another ornithologist the majority of whose work was in California and Arizona. He and Bailey were research collaborators.
The scope and contents description of the Tech collection had one particularly telling passage describing Bailey’s correspondence during the Rockbridge years. The letters “overflow with vitriol and belligerence, particularly against the academic naturalistic establishment.”
When not savaging his fellow scientists, Bailey “directs barbs against such general topics as the New Deal, the Civil Rights Movement, and communism.”
For most enthusiasts, bird-watching is a happy pursuit.
