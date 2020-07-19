WOYM: Roanoke once a base for a mail-order whiskey innovator from North Carolina

Even the teetotaler is capable of being intrigued by the high-dollar legacy and career of John L. Casper. The bowler-topped huckster could surely sell some hooch.
Roanoke’s turn of the 20th century history of saloon-keeping and widespread liquor distributing was touched on in this space recently with a sketch of the John C. Brady and Sons Salem Avenue bar and shipping concern.
Information on another of the young city’s booze businesses, the Casper Distillery, turned up during research about Brady’s operations. The connection was similarly noted in follow-up correspondence from Bill Hackworth, fresh off studies on commercial alcoholic beverage production in the bygone days of the Magic City.
Hackworth’s findings are summarized in “The Virginia Brewing Company: Roanoke’s First Brewery” appearing in the most recent issue of the Historical Society of Western Virginia’s Journal, Vol. 23, No. 2 (2019) pp. 10-19. Therein Hackworth referenced and linked to a brief biography of the aforementioned Casper penned by cultural historian Cecil Munsey.
“Roanoke certainly was a very ‘wet’ community pre-Prohibition,” Hackworth noted admiringly in the vernacular of the day.
The Casper concern was detailed some years ago by the esteemed former resident of this space Tom Landon, who worked from primary sources including contemporary newspaper clips. Perhaps inspired by what he found out then, Mr. Landon provided the query that led us to the Brady empire.
Munsey’s work adds to the story.
Casper was the grandson of another John Casper, who began operations in 1861 with a distillery at Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Grandfather Casper and family were serious about convivial drinks at 4 p.m., as indicated by Munsey, who pointed out the proceeds of the early business went “largely for family use.”
There being persistently widespread hostilities of the Civil War going on at the time, one may appreciate the medicinal utility of having a little something to take the edge off.
In any event, said war was not all that good for business, although it appears unclear whether a primary reason for that was family members sipping up the profits. The booze baron’s son John C. Casper returned from service to the doomed Confederacy in 1865 to work in the family business.
With all three generations including John C.’s son John L. at work, the distillery expanded profitable local sales over several decades. During that period, John C. gradually assumed control of the firm. At the same time grandson John L. emerged as “the family’s merchandising genius.”
By the late 1890s, it was John L.’s show. The business really took off when he sold stock and in combination with his own money launched what he called the Casper Co. The brilliant marketing idea on which the business was built was either inspired by or simultaneous to (of which it is unclear) strategy by the Hayner Distilling Co. of Troy, Ohio. Lewis Hayner’s breakthrough en route to becoming, in Munsey’s words, “one of the most successful whiskey companies in the United States” was mail-order liquor sales.
That’s right, direct sales of powerful drink via U.S. Post.
Mail order retail sales were by no means new at the time. Benjamin Franklin is believed to be the first U.S. mail order pitchman when he distributed a catalog of books he had for sale, according to Kelly Phillips Erb writing for Forbes.
Modern mail order for the masses took off in Erb’s telling in August 1872 when Aaron Montgomery Ward issued the first Montgomery Ward catalog.
Paul Henry Nystrom theorized in his 1914 “Economics of Retail” that the skyrocketing appeal of mail order was an only-in-America deal because of the vast geographic distances and widespread dispersal of population far from the country’s urban centers. That in combination with the famously ornery independence of the heartland’s agricultural community translated into big money — close to $500 million worth by the 1910s, by Nystrom’s reckoning.
Back to the booze, John L. used the company’s own manufacture in conjunction with production of a network of about a dozen other North Carolina distilleries to serve his mail order customers. One of the wire-rimmed bespectacled Casper’s signature flourishes was to sell his liquor in “cobalt blue” quart bottles embossed with the firm’s slogan “Made by Honest North Carolina People.”
Said integrity Casper described in his marketing materials.
“All the North Carolina whiskey we sell is good — there’s no bad,” Munsey quoted the advertising. “People here wouldn’t adulterate if they knew how — they are too honest!”
Casper built a six-story facility for the business that consumed an entire Winston-Salem city block and billed it “the largest building in the world devoted to the mail order whiskey trade.”
About the time things really got rolling, many of the good people of the Tar Heel State were honestly fed up with the drinking crowd and its beverage of choice. In an incremental series of state legislative steps, distilleries were hamstrung then finally put out of business when the entire state went dry in 1906.
Casper pulled up stakes and moved to Roanoke. The distributing facility was at 24 Salem Ave. and the distillery was on 14 acres near the intersection of present-day Orange Avenue and Hollins Road. The site was a good one for whisky making because of its 15,000 gallon-per-hour spring whose sweet waters emerged a chilled 51 degrees “summer and winter,” according to the firm’s promotional literature.
Never shy of the extravagant claim, Casper advertised the new plant as “by far the Largest Mail Order Whisky Concern in the World.”
Readers may continue review of the company’s history in the city in Landon’s splendid Oct. 28, 2013, column in which he details such episodes as T. Fleming Jamison’s drunken horse and the raging 1909 fire at the Salem Avenue distribution house that hastened the company’s demise.
Virginia went dry in 1916, not long after Casper’s was shuttered.
Munsey followed ace pitchman Casper in his subsequent business travels across North America to his melancholy Mexican grave.
Including those of us with an intimate knowledge of teetotaling, we may all agree with Hackworth’s summary of the Casper era in Roanoke.
“Those were the days!”
