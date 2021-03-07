WOYM: Roanoke Valley's Yelverton Oliver saw opportunity across state lines

Humble self-reflection is said to be in decline, so it is with all humility we begin today’s dispatch with a confession.
Sin seems to have occurred in this space.
In journalism, the sort of malfeasance the following admission addresses hovers under a damning rubric called “burying the lead.”
Sweeping the jargon into a dustbin, what that means is to begin a report with information of secondary importance and thus unforgivably postpone delivery of more essential news.
Before we finally allow late Roanoke County horseman and promoter Yelverton Neal Oliver to rest in peace after a series of semi-biographical columns, it must be conceded that he has not been afforded the respect he is due.
Oliver (1818-57) is more than an early United States postal official, race track operator, and resident of a quirky cast-iron mummy-shaped casket.
From a valley that has produced titans of railroading, princes of automobile parts, and savants of high-security locks, Oliver could well be the first visionary from this region who recognized the potential of business conducted on a national rather than local scale.
Oliver’s business was the evaluation, breeding and training of fine thoroughbred racehorses and the development of the venues where those equine athletes could be competed.
In an era when horseracing was a wildly popular but essentially local entertainment — the antebellum Roanoke Valley had at least five racecourses, for instance — Oliver was among the first to develop the sport on a national scale.
According to no less an authority than renowned horseracing historian John Hervey, Oliver’s enterprises “lacked little of being as far-flung as those of any twentieth century promoter.”
Hervey wrote the two-volume classic “Racing in America, 1665-1865” that published in 1944, the source for the previous quote. Hervey’s prodigious career chronicling horseracing covered five decades with writing for every major racing publication.
“Few historians of the race horse can match the volume and quality of John Hervey’s work,” wrote Kevin Martin, chief researcher at highly regarded thoroughbred history blog “Colin’s Ghost.”
Hervey has also been one of the cornerstone sources for the work of historian Annie Johnson, who has been working on a study of the pre-Civil War New Orleans racing scene since 2011.
“These are enormous books and he was writing about the sport as it was literally all over the country,” said Johnson, who provided passages from her own copy of the Hervey volumes for use in this column. “It is absolutely mind-blowing.”
Johnson’s work appears at her website turfhistorytimes.com, where she has written about Oliver and his Crescent City equestrian enterprises in her multi-part series “Captain Oliver’s Triumph: Opening day at the Eclipse Course.”
The significance of the fabulous Eclipse, which Oliver built and opened in 1837, was explained by Hervey. At the time, the sport was “languishing” in Louisiana, Hervey wrote. Among reasons for the decline, he suggested, was the original French and Spanish speakers of the Creole community differed from residents of other parts of the new nation because their “sports and pastimes were of different genres” than elsewhere.
Enter Oliver, who was in his 20s while serving as the first Big Lick postmaster and simultaneously operating the racetrack at Liberty (Bedford). Soon after, he was operating a racecourse in Lynchburg then reviving another in Washington, D.C.
A lifelong resident of the Roanoke Valley (his adult home was the Greek revival mansion Monterey), the tireless Oliver branched out from that base to build and/or operate tracks in Cincinnati, Louisville, Mississippi and Alabama. Those are the ones we know about. His Oakland Course at Louisville predated Churchill Downs by 42 years.
When he moved into the New Orleans market to lease land for a track in the budding suburb of Carrollton 5 miles “upriver” from the city, the local press predicted the new venture “would prove a failure.”
Hervey: “That word, however, was not to be found in the lexicon of Y.N. Oliver, and the manner in which he came, saw and conquered was worthy of his genius.”
Johnson marveled at Oliver’s astute business sense to locate the track where he did. Easy travel to the venue from the city included train service that had begun only a couple of years before the Eclipse Course opened.
“That shows how savvy he was,” she said by telephone.
So much excitement greeted the new track that despite trains leaving New Orleans every 30 minutes with 1,000 passengers each and steamer service on the river for 25 cents per customer, many race patrons arrived at the inaugural stakes race by carriage and foot. The gallery was estimated at a whopping 10,000.
“The effect his enterprise had upon New Orleans was miraculous,” Hervey wrote. Success came “overnight” with members of the city’s elite serving as regular customers. Operations were conducted with “brilliance and efficiency.”
The haul of gate receipts from that first six-day meeting was “nearly three barrels of dollars.” Oliver’s share was a rich $10,000.
At Oakland, Oliver staged a colossal $14,000 1839 match between superstar steeds Wagner and Grey Eagle contested in 4-mile heats. Patrons streamed in “from all parts of the Union” including those who made the arduous journey across the mountains from the eastern seaboard. The great Kentuckian Henry Clay was present as was the press from as far away as New York and Baltimore.
Estimated attendance was 10,000, one-fifth of whom watched the competition from the infield. As Hervey pointed out, Louisville’s population at the time was only about 20,000.
In the end, despite staying afloat through the Panic of 1837, Oliver’s debts caught up with him, perhaps hastening the sale of his home Monterey, which he had built in 1845.
Even so, his legacy as a businessman and entertainment impresario speaks for itself. In an era when commerce was mostly local, he operated on an interstate basis. Think of the challenges of operating interstate business today even with the modern benefits of computers, four-lane highways, and air travel.
Oliver catered to the well-to-do and targeted women specifically with “special provision for their enjoyment” including dedicated viewing areas complete with carpeting and cushioned seating.
With no laptop, phone, car or delivery fleet, he made business deals over a huge geographic region where the only mass transportation was by river or canal or by rail, where available. Alternatives were limited to wagon, horseback, or on foot. Communication was mail or telegraph.
“Horseracing was the national pastime then,” Johnson said. “There was no baseball, remember.”
As for racing in New Orleans and throughout the region, Hervey called Oliver “the father of the turf.”
Oliver’s pioneering efforts “kept New Orleans at the head of the American turf for twenty-five years; that she would have been there indefinitely had not the Civil War intervened is probable, for her supremacy was complete when the cataclysm came.”
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
