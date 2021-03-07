WOYM: Roanoke Valley's Yelverton Oliver saw opportunity across state lines

Hervey: “That word, however, was not to be found in the lexicon of Y.N. Oliver, and the manner in which he came, saw and conquered was worthy of his genius.”

Johnson marveled at Oliver’s astute business sense to locate the track where he did. Easy travel to the venue from the city included train service that had begun only a couple of years before the Eclipse Course opened.

“That shows how savvy he was,” she said by telephone.

So much excitement greeted the new track that despite trains leaving New Orleans every 30 minutes with 1,000 passengers each and steamer service on the river for 25 cents per customer, many race patrons arrived at the inaugural stakes race by carriage and foot. The gallery was estimated at a whopping 10,000.

“The effect his enterprise had upon New Orleans was miraculous,” Hervey wrote. Success came “overnight” with members of the city’s elite serving as regular customers. Operations were conducted with “brilliance and efficiency.”

The haul of gate receipts from that first six-day meeting was “nearly three barrels of dollars.” Oliver’s share was a rich $10,000.