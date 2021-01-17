WOYM: Roanoke's Ole Monterey golf course one of dozens designed by early 20th century partners William Flynn and Howard Toomey

One need not be a golfer to have a basic understanding that the Roanoke Valley is a marvelous setting in which to swing a 9-iron.
Before the first club ever left the bag here, though, a trained eye had to have identified the most favorable available real estate on which to compete. A golfer sought to know more about one such historic local course.
Q: An article in the last 2020 edition of Virginia Golfer, the print organ of the Virginia State Golf Association, included a feature story on the 17th hole at Ole Monterey Golf Club in which was mentioned the club had recently celebrated its centennial. What more is known of the history of the course?
Ken Conklin
Daleville
A: The city’s oldest public course opened in 1920, two years removed from the end of World War I and less time than that from the fizzling out of the worst of the Spanish Flu, the most deadly United States public health crisis prior to the current ongoing national tragedy.
Ole Monterey continues to serve its membership to this day within pandemic safety parameters, one being the closed clubhouse at 201 Tinker Creek Lane. Details are at http://www.olemontereygolf.com/home.html.
Only Roanoke Country Club, founded in 1899 and incorporated in 1900 according to the club’s literature, has played host to the game in the valley for longer than Ole Monterey.
Any Ole Monterey history must include stories of the competitive visits of pros such as Sam Snead and Arnold Palmer, the latter of whom had a personal connection to the club. Former Ole Monterey pro Johnny Johnson had played and coached at Wake Forest and was credited with helping recruit Palmer to that school.
Palmer won $350 at a 1957 tournament at the inaugural Mountain View Invitational, a tournament that took Ole Monterey’s original club name. In remarks after his victory, Palmer pronounced the event “a mighty fine tournament” adding “you folks here have a wonderful golf course.”
That anecdote was provided in David Partridge’s feature on the 521-yard par-5 17th in the November-December Virginia Golfer. Partridge of Richmond, a five- time VSGA player of the year and 2020 state Hall of Fame inductee, cited the Palmer story to the longest-serving of Roanoke Times sportswriters Doug Doughty.
Along with the retired Randy King, Doughty is heir to the tradition of journalistic keeping of the local golf record refined by the late Bill Brill.
Partridge had specific reasons for concentrating on No. 17 for his regular magazine feature about the state’s most notable holes. In keeping with his usual approach to such reports, he said he seeks to highlight why a particular hole is special in the history of the sport in the state. In this case, he was particularly interested in Ole Monterey’s designer William Santa Flynn.
“I am a William Flynn fan,” said Partridge, a banker with a few minutes for a telephone conversation between recent mortgage closings. “He is my favorite golf course architect.”
Some biography: Christmas Day-born Flynn (1890-1944) and his partner Howard Toomey, a civil engineer, gave as gifts to the golfing world such masterpieces as Merion Golf Club at Haverford, Pennsylvania, on Philadelphia’s Main Line and Shinnecock Hills on Long Island, New York. Between the two clubs, 10 U.S. Opens have been shared.
The two men are credited with a staggering list of famous courses.
Although most of Flynn’s work was concentrated in a region centered by Philadelphia, there were other jobs in Virginia aside from Ole Monterey that added to the firm’s fame. Included in those projects is the Cascades Course at The Homestead, for which Partridge echoes other experts in identifying as perhaps the world’s best mountain course.
Toomey & Flynn also designed the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course and headed the redesign of The Homestead Course just north of The Cascades in Hot Springs.
Flynn’s singular gift as a designer was “his ability to link classic ideals to modern philosophies,” Keith Cutten wrote in “The Evolution of Golf Course Design.” Cutten continued: “Flynn first drew his layouts using topographic maps, before modifying them in the field.”
Partridge explained how that approach to topography applied to plans for 6,712-yard par-71 Ole Monterey, particularly No. 17 with its sweeping downhill view of a distant downtown, the Wells Fargo building, and the mountains beyond.
“This straightaway par-5 sits ideally on the land and the bunkers are perfectly positioned to create a hole that is both in harmony with the geography and very pleasing to the eye.” Partridge called the hole “symbolic of Flynn’s artistry.”
Before its incarnation as a golf course, Ole Monterey was part of the estate of Dr. William Fleming, a Revolutionary War officer later to become the state’s governor. Fleming’s residence still stands on the golf course’s property and Fleming and his wife are buried there.
Safe to say it is a final resting place with quite the view.
