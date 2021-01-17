WOYM: Roanoke's Ole Monterey golf course one of dozens designed by early 20th century partners William Flynn and Howard Toomey

Only Roanoke Country Club, founded in 1899 and incorporated in 1900 according to the club’s literature, has played host to the game in the valley for longer than Ole Monterey.

Any Ole Monterey history must include stories of the competitive visits of pros such as Sam Snead and Arnold Palmer, the latter of whom had a personal connection to the club. Former Ole Monterey pro Johnny Johnson had played and coached at Wake Forest and was credited with helping recruit Palmer to that school.

Palmer won $350 at a 1957 tournament at the inaugural Mountain View Invitational, a tournament that took Ole Monterey’s original club name. In remarks after his victory, Palmer pronounced the event “a mighty fine tournament” adding “you folks here have a wonderful golf course.”

That anecdote was provided in David Partridge’s feature on the 521-yard par-5 17th in the November-December Virginia Golfer. Partridge of Richmond, a five- time VSGA player of the year and 2020 state Hall of Fame inductee, cited the Palmer story to the longest-serving of Roanoke Times sportswriters Doug Doughty.

Along with the retired Randy King, Doughty is heir to the tradition of journalistic keeping of the local golf record refined by the late Bill Brill.