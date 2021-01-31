WOYM: Sanatorium in Catawba treated some 25,000 TB patients over 63 years

Not to boast too openly about the high quality of the constituency for this column, the wit and insight of the many identify them as instinctive journalists with a follow-up question at the ready.
A recent meandering tour of the region’s mineral springs led to the Catawba Valley and the site of the Catawba Hospital, a state behavioral health complex. In a bygone day, it was a resort known as Roanoke Red Sulphur Springs. Later it was a state-run hospital dedicated to the treatment of tuberculosis, which prompted the examination to come.
Q: My mother was there from 1954-55 with a very serious case of tuberculosis. Expand on that part of the hospital’s legacy.
Paul Graham
Buchanan
A: Back in the days when Red Sulphur Springs was in business, resort owner Joe Chapman touted the healthful benefits of the climate in the north Roanoke County mountains and urged guests to engage in copious consumption of the sulphur spring waters bubbling from the ground on the 700-acre property.
The claim was that the water itself was a treatment for lung afflictions, one of which once known as the other sort of “consumption,” the deadly scourge of TB. Chapman bottled the water and shipped it around the country under the label of “Catawba Iron” or “All Healing.”
The curative power of the water alone may not have stood up to scientific scrutiny, but the climate had known benefits for respiratory illness. A number of Chapman’s customers at the 300-room hotel were TB sufferers, according to a brief history at the hospital’s website.
So when the resort was put up for sale because of changing leisure travel patterns and declining business as mineral springs facilities went out of fashion, the state bought the property in 1908 for the bargain price of $18,774 for 651 acres, according to historian Deedie Kagey’s figures. The legislators’ aim was to open a hospital that specialized in treatment for the soaring nationwide rates of tuberculosis.
The total General Assembly appropriation to open the state’s first sanatorium was $40,000. The health crisis it was meant to answer was near overwhelming.
“The American Lung Association is dedicated to the cure and control of all lung diseases, but its formation in 1904 was in response to only one: tuberculosis,” reads text accompanying a collection about the disease held at the University of Virginia’s Claude Moore Health Sciences Library.
The debilitating effects of the contagion were ghastly: fatigue; night sweats; general “wasting away” of the patient. Typically but not exclusively a lung disease, TB visited on its victims a persistent hacking cough accompanied by thick yellowish-white phlegm and often flecks of blood.
Little could be done about the spread because most of the targets of the disease were the urban poor in the vast filthy and crowded slums in America’s cities.
“Tuberculosis was primarily a disease of the city,” reads the history accompanying the Moore collection.
By the turn of the century, an estimated 450 Americans a day, most between the ages of 15 and 44, died from TB, historian Sheila M. Rothman has found. Few recovered. A tuberculosis diagnosis was considered tantamount to a death sentence.
Of course, the illness afflicted the well-to-do in addition to the impoverished. John Henry Holliday (1852-87), known to history as “Doc” Holliday, was a consumptive dentist who moved from Georgia to the frontier West ostensibly for his health.
There, it was said he found more gold in men’s pockets than in their teeth and thus embarked on a traveling career at the poker and faro tables. His talents with a six-shooter coupled with the ravages of his consumption brought him to the thin and dry air of Tombstone, Arizona, where he partnered with his pal U.S. Marshal Wyatt Earp and his brothers in legalized homicide.
Tuberculosis and not a bullet took the gaunt and sickly dentist.
Well into the 20th century TB raged. A 1945 poster for the Kentucky lung association held in the Moore collection advised that 6,802 Kentuckians had been killed in the 58 months of World War II while 7,997 state residents had been felled by TB over the same period.
Back at Catawba, in a state where as many as 4,000 had died in the early 1900s, a 42-bed hospital was fashioned from the old three-story hotel with the wide veranda. Accompanying structures included a lean-to pavilion, tent houses, and a cottage. The hospital’s first day of business was July 30, 1909, medical director Dr. Truman A. Parker presiding, Kagey wrote in her history of the county.
As the facility grew, more cottages, a chapel, a dairy, and other farm operations and health care buildings were added. The grounds grew to 1,120 acres and the hospital to 340 beds. A store, post office, and barber shop opened.
A school there trained 258 specialized in TB nurses between 1912 and 1954. When the hospital closed as a sanatorium in 1972, some 25,000 patients had been treated in the previous 63 years, Kagey wrote.
One of them was Paul Graham’s mother.
“She underwent a very serious operation in which they removed half her lung,” he said in a voicemail.
One of the happy results was the aftermath.
“She made a lot of lifelong friends.”
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.