WOYM: Sanatorium in Catawba treated some 25,000 TB patients over 63 years

Little could be done about the spread because most of the targets of the disease were the urban poor in the vast filthy and crowded slums in America’s cities.

“Tuberculosis was primarily a disease of the city,” reads the history accompanying the Moore collection.

By the turn of the century, an estimated 450 Americans a day, most between the ages of 15 and 44, died from TB, historian Sheila M. Rothman has found. Few recovered. A tuberculosis diagnosis was considered tantamount to a death sentence.

Of course, the illness afflicted the well-to-do in addition to the impoverished. John Henry Holliday (1852-87), known to history as “Doc” Holliday, was a consumptive dentist who moved from Georgia to the frontier West ostensibly for his health.

There, it was said he found more gold in men’s pockets than in their teeth and thus embarked on a traveling career at the poker and faro tables. His talents with a six-shooter coupled with the ravages of his consumption brought him to the thin and dry air of Tombstone, Arizona, where he partnered with his pal U.S. Marshal Wyatt Earp and his brothers in legalized homicide.

Tuberculosis and not a bullet took the gaunt and sickly dentist.