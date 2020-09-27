WOYM: Serendipity rules the day for the answer columnist in spring lore and other recent matters

What’s on our mind?
Serendipity.
Again.
Recent evidence of same arrived by voice and email from Carol Sue Burroughs of Salem. Her story began with an evening of family photo album review and reminiscence.
“My husband and I were looking through a really old picture album from the ’40s that was my father’s,” she wrote. “The title was World’s Fair.”
As the two of them gazed over pictorial record of the event, most of what they saw seemed comfortably familiar.
One picture, seemingly out of place, did not. So puzzling was this one snapshot that they were obliged to fetch the magnifying glass for more detailed viewing.
The curiosity in question was a large tree from which appeared to emerge some sort of pipe with water spouting therefrom.
Stare at this oddity intently though they did, both viewers returned unstoppably to the same conclusion.
“I could see the water coming out of the tree but it had no meaning with either of us.”
Faced with a decision to render, she did what all enemies of clutter do.
“So I threw it away.”
A day passed and the newspaper arrived. Repairing at once to her keyboard, she tapped off a message to the reporter.
“This morning I read your column and was blown away!”
For those who missed that same dispatch, the topic was a well-familiar spring hard by the side of westbound U.S. 460 near the Bedford/Botetourt County line.
To recap, recollections were detailed of a long ago but not forgotten time when that spring at Villamont poured peacefully and fresh as an autumn morning from a spout in the side of an impressively sized tree.
Burroughs made haste for her wastepaper basket.
“Retrieved the picture and remembered drinking out of the spring YEARS ago. I’m 80, by the way.”
May cool water and sweet memory never run dry.
“My father loved driving and we went everywhere.”
The sound of a camera shutter clicking was part of the soundtrack to her youth.
“Did I say he loved taking pictures? And now I have all of them and lots of slides, too.”
We may bank it that future editing of the collection will not be so ruthless as past practice.
Reporting about the spring spanned two editions. Walter Johnson of Rocky Mount saw the first installment and noted there was no mention of the tree and spout. The first account dealt mainly with the spring in its present condition sans tree.
“I grew up in Villamont,” he said in a voicemail. “We moved up there from Bedford when I was 7 years old. I drank out of the little spring a lot. When I first knew of it, it had a pipe that came out of a big beech tree and the water went into a horse-watering trough.”
Continuing on the theme of unexpected coincidence, Anna Logan Lawson noted reference here of an episode involving my mother as a little girl and her mother.
The account described an exchange in which Mother did the unthinkable and openly contradicted Nana by saying that a Black female caller at the door should be referred to as “a lady,” despicable Jim Crow nomenclature notwithstanding.
Anna Lawson, who knew my mother through the late Cabell and Shirley Brand, wrote that she had had a similar conversation with her aunt, who offered the same objectionable reference.
The emailer pointed out the era in which her aunt’s dictate took place.
“About 1955 — that late!”
Back to happier happenstance, Jim McCraney was on a bicycle excursion on the retired railbed of the New River Trail when he stopped before crossing to take a look at one of the trail’s bridges.
The trestle had a plaque on it identifying it as having been built by Virginia Bridge & Iron Co. in 1931.
“I thought that was interesting,” he said in a telephone conversation. “Then a week later, you had a column about Virginia Bridge Co.”
One more coincidence involves Danny Johnson from Johnson’s Orchard in Bedford, one of the sources for the Villamont spring column.
The happenstance had nothing to do with anything written here but does illustrate the role of fate and chance meeting in everyday dealings.
Danny Johnson’s family operates a winery along with the orchard, so it stands to reason that he’s interested in alcoholic beverages.
Despite a probable statute of limitations situation, he does not tend to go into detail on any possible involvement with the production of strong drink prior to the current legal enterprise.
Even so, from time to time a group will arrive at his tasting room interested in hearing him expand on what he knows about historic liquor production in the shadow of the Peaks of Otter.
It so happened that one such group of knowledge seekers that showed up included a couple of familiar faces. Glances went back and forth.
Johnson couldn’t recall if the two no-nonsense types staring at him had been state or federal.
“You never caught me,” he greeted them.
