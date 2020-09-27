WOYM: Serendipity rules the day for the answer columnist in spring lore and other recent matters

We may bank it that future editing of the collection will not be so ruthless as past practice.

Reporting about the spring spanned two editions. Walter Johnson of Rocky Mount saw the first installment and noted there was no mention of the tree and spout. The first account dealt mainly with the spring in its present condition sans tree.

“I grew up in Villamont,” he said in a voicemail. “We moved up there from Bedford when I was 7 years old. I drank out of the little spring a lot. When I first knew of it, it had a pipe that came out of a big beech tree and the water went into a horse-watering trough.”

Continuing on the theme of unexpected coincidence, Anna Logan Lawson noted reference here of an episode involving my mother as a little girl and her mother.

The account described an exchange in which Mother did the unthinkable and openly contradicted Nana by saying that a Black female caller at the door should be referred to as “a lady,” despicable Jim Crow nomenclature notwithstanding.