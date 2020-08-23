WOYM: Some uses of former surface mines have gone deep and creative

Examples of deep thinking will soon follow.
Q: Is there any potential for quarries and other surface mines to be redeveloped after all useful materials have been extracted?
Bill Tanger
Roanoke
A: A variety of second lives for abandoned surface and underground mines have been proposed and successful projects executed across the United States and around the world.
Speaking directly as a tumbling boulder, there is plenty to work with on the reclamation front.
As long ago as 1992 in a pamphlet issued by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Division of Lands and Minerals, researcher Cynthia Buttleman estimated that over the previous 40 years, almost 1 million combined acres nationwide had been affected by gravel and sand mining.
“Less than a third of these acres were reclaimed,” she wrote.
In Virginia, the Division of Mineral Mining compiled a 2013 inventory of so-called “orphan mines,” defined as land used for surface mining of non-fuel minerals that was abandoned after its useful life and not reclaimed. The division estimated there were about 4,000 such properties, 69% of which had been inventoried.
The division runs the Orphaned Land Program that endeavors to list, evaluate and reclaim these sites.
Motivation for such work includes mitigation of often hazardous eyesores. Working from newspaper clips and federal Mine Safety and Health Administration reports, Geology.com publisher Hobart King accounted for 278 fatalities at abandoned mines nationwide from 2001-2017.
“The actual number of fatalities is, without any doubt, higher than the numbers shown” on the table and map provided with the report, King wrote.
What’s so deadly about a massive hole in the ground? Many of the deaths in the southeastern U.S. happen at abandoned limestone quarries, King wrote. By his reckoning, the top three dangers of abandoned mines are drowning, ATV accidents and falls, and asphyxiation (the latter mostly in underground mines).
“Steep drop-offs, deep water, sharp rocks, flooded equipment, submerged wire, and industrial waste” are among the reasons to avoid swimming in flooded abandoned quarry pits.
Another danger is “cold shock” caused by quick entry into the chilly spring water that often fills abandoned quarry pits.
“The respiratory responses to skin cooling override both conscious and other autonomic respiratory controls and may act as a precursor to drowning,” is the way the National Institute of Health describes the deadly effects of cold shock.
That brings us to ways in which abandoned mines may be repurposed. Buttleman listed “agricultural and forestry uses, fish and wildlife habitat, recreation areas, or urban building sites” among the benefits of successfully reclaimed gravel mining sites in Minnesota.
“In some cases, reclamation has been so successful that the pits are no longer recognizable as former mining areas,” she wrote.
The San Antonio area of Texas has long been a big limestone producer.
“Thanks to the foresight of developers, the doggedness of quarry owners and the steady growth of a preservation-minded city, the quarries where those stones were mined have been transformed regularly into treasures themselves rather than becoming eyesores,” reporter Bill Pack wrote in the local Express-News in 2015.
Pack’s list of accomplishments among reclaimed limestone quarries included “San Antonio Zoo and the Japanese Tea Garden, popular attractions such as Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Morgan’s Wonderland, prospering commercial centers such as the Shops at La Cantera (which means “quarry” in Spanish), and The Rim shopping center, Trinity University, and a variety of sports complexes, including several golf courses.”
A 2013 paper by Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers offered five case studies of repurposed mines, four in North America and another in China.
Brownstone Exploration and Discovery Park in Connecticut is a privately operated “extreme adventure park.” That facility featured everything from cliff diving to inflatable water toys. In downtown San Diego, Quarry Falls is a 225-acre mixed-use housing district.
In Atlanta, Bellwood Quarry has been reimagined as a water reservoir that could hold an estimated 1.2 billion gallons or a 30- to 50-day supply for the thirsty city. Over the northern border near Vancouver, Canada, is Butchart Gardens, an abandoned limestone quarry transformed into a group of floral display gardens.
Some 40 miles west of Shanghai, China, is the InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland Hotel, also known as the Groundscraper Hotel, a 16-floor luxury hotel descending 88 meters below the earth’s surface.
Since 1981 in Virginia, 125 orphaned land projects totaling 650 acres have been finished at a cost of $3.7 million paid for by a state-managed industry self-bonding program, according to Division of Mineral Mining literature. That factors out at $5,715.84 per acre.
State approval for such projects includes a site study followed by an evaluation by a committee of experts.
The federal government has regulated the effects of strip mining for coal since 1977 with the passage of the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act. Mine reclamation laws have been in effect in Virginia since 1968.
