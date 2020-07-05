… Laid on the ground and shook, fearin’ for his life
Then he ran all the way to town screamin’ “It came out of the sky.”
— John Fogerty
Terror from above is a continuing literary and historical theme.
Questions about myriad threats persist.
This week, a questioner who neglected to leave a full name asks, “Is the speed limit really enforced by aircraft?”
A: That’s what the ominous signs on the commonwealth’s interstate highways say: “Speed Limit Enforced by Aircraft.”
Note the intimidating white on black lettering for such signage. That (lack of) color scheme indicates what the Virginia Department of Transportation call “regulatory signs,” others in the category being speed limit markers. The intent of such postings is to inform offending motorists that regulatory disobedience is subject to ticketing.
Believe the signs.
“Virginia State Police utilizes Aerial Speed Enforcement during various traffic safety enforcement operations on interstates throughout the Commonwealth,” state police spokesperson Corrine Geller emailed.
The program began in 2000. The first interstate on which it was utilized was Interstate 81, after the transportation department was assigned the task of erecting the regulatory signage and painting the stripes police use to estimate point-to-point speeds, according to VDOT’s Jason Bond.
Quoting from a contemporary newspaper report about early results of the program, Bond said between July 2000 and February 2001, 84 aerial speed operations were conducted in 30 cities and counties, resulting in 842 violations.
Those operations came during high traffic holiday periods and additional “special enforcement periods.”
The program then went through a slow leveling off and eventually was grounded. Geller was quoted in a 2016 report at WTOP.com that airborne officers had not been at work in “at least three years.”
Let not the leadfoot put it on the floor in peace and contentment upon receipt of this news. Enforcement from above lives on.
“The program is still in existence, as the law is still in effect,” Geller continued in her recent email. “However, due to continuing budget and personnel constraints — especially in the wake of COVID-19 — the Department has not utilized this type of enforcement action in several years.”
Rolling the dice and mashing the accelerator in hopes aerial enforcement will remain in the hangar probably is not a sound life strategy.
“ASE is most effective in targeting the lane-surfing, reckless driver, especially on the more heavily-traveled interstates where traffic is more concentrated,” Geller wrote. “These drivers are the ones weaving in and out of traffic at high rates of speed and tailgating. The aerial vantage point makes it much easier for such vehicles to be spotted, speed checked and followed.”
Woe be to those so targeted.
Because reckless driving in Virginia is classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor or, in certain instances, a Class 6 felony, offenders are subject to license suspension, monetary fines and possibly jail time as per state code. There are 14 other types of reckless driving on the books as well.
If those penalties sound harsh, they are. In a 2014 Popular Mechanics rating of the five worst states in which to be caught speeding, Virginia ranked No. 4.
“Virginia may be for lovers, but it’s surely not for speeders,” the magazine opined.
Here’s how ASE works, Geller explained.
“State police uses VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer & Recorder) — a vehicle speed measuring system that computes speed from two fixed variables, distance target vehicle travels and the time it takes to travel that distance.”
Once a speeder is so clocked, an officer on the ground is alerted and she or he will make the stop and write the ticket. Both the highway and aerial officer are listed on the ticket.
Thus, one strategy for the offender who looks to the heavens and concludes he is being surveilled by aerial law enforcement is this:
Pray.
If you’ve been wondering about something, call “What’s on Your Mind?” at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com. Don’t forget to provide your full name (and its proper spelling if by phone) and hometown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.