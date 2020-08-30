WOYM: Still searching for any links between former Roanoke company and Panama Canal construction

Some weeks ago, a possible link between a defunct Roanoke manufacturing concern and construction of the Panama Canal was discussed here. No specific link was found, but interesting tangents to the search were examined and described.
Today’s update is that the connection between shuttered Virginia Bridge & Iron Co. and the canal continues to be elusive, but those tangents keep appearing.
Contributors to the current discussion include a couple of engineers, one who worked for Virginia Bridge, and a third nonengineer who is a voracious reader and researcher and longtime friend of the newspaper.
To open this box of a freshly delivered potpourri of loosely connected information, we start with speculation about a possible link between the Panama Canal and the Star City introduced by Mike Ramsey.
Being a former member of the board of directors of the Virginia Museum of Transportation and a self-described “engineering junkie,” Ramsey recalled one of the prized pieces in the museum’s collection, a electric towing locomotive used for decades to assist international shipping pass through the Panama Canal’s series of locks.
Dubbed a Panama “mule” in honor of the pack animal that traditionally served as transportation crossing the pre-canal isthmus of Panama, the No. 686 under stewardship of the transportation museum was said to be one of only three remaining in the world, according to a 1974 article in the Reporter, the newspaper that served the Salem General Electric plant.
The 686 was manufactured by GE in Schenectady, New York, in 1914, the year the canal opened. Reference to the canal in this space prompted Ramsey to reflect on his original fascination with the mule housed in local quarters.
“It always seemed odd that we would have such a piece of equipment that had no connection to Roanoke or Virginia,” Ramsey wrote in an email.
The researcher speculated that if Virginia Bridge had any role in the canal project, that may have brought the company to the attention of canal financier J.P. Morgan, whose American Bridge Co. did build movable bridges as part of the canal construction.
American Bridge years later bought out Virginia Bridge, perhaps suggesting the Roanoke company did contribute to the canal project. If so, Ramsey posited, perhaps that was the connection that brought the mule to the museum on Norfolk Avenue.
Alas, further investigation through the museum’s website would seem to undermine that theory. In a description of the 686 exhibit, the connection is identified as GE and one of its Salem employees.
According to the story that ran in the Reporter, the employee was the late Dorn Thomas, who had grown up in the Panama Canal Zone before embarking on a career that ultimately led him to the Salem plant.
The story goes that Thomas was reading a 1972 edition of another GE news organ as he was waiting for a business flight and came across an interesting notice from a New York man who said he had acquired one of the Panama mules when it was retired in 1964 and now was seeking a new home for it.
“It’s a fascinating little beast: 42 tons of electric motors, gear trains, cog wheels, winches and controls,” went the sales pitch in the notice. “It’s one of the earliest successful applications of three-phase AC electric power to traction equipment. It deserves to be in a museum.”
That apparently had been the plan as a museum devoted to electrical power had been proposed for Schenectady.
Thus, through the cooperation of the United States Navy and three railroads, the 686 traveled by sea to Norfolk then to New York by rail. Sadly, the proposed museum of electricity was never built, the mule went into storage, and by 1972 was in danger of being scrapped.
So inspired, Dorn Thomas then spearheaded a fundraising campaign to bring the mule to Roanoke and the museum. The city and the local chapter of the National Railway Historical Society pitched in, and that’s how the 686 made its last journey to Virginia.
“It is not just an assembly of metal parts, but a commitment made on our behalf by Americans and others many years ago and many miles away,” Thomas said in the May 24, 1975, dedication of the mule exhibit.
Although evidence of Virginia Bridge’s participation in the canal project remains elusive, we do know that it was part of another massive construction effort. The company provided steel materials for construction of the K-25 building that housed the gaseous diffusion process at Oak Ridge, Tennessee, as part of the Manhattan Project to produce the first atomic bomb.
Retired engineer Roy Minnix got his start in the mailroom at Virginia Bridge straight out of Jefferson High School Class of 1943.
The 93-year-old Minnix called in to recount his daily duty of each morning driving a company car from the plant at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Hollins Road to the old downtown post office fronting Lee Plaza to pick up the mail. Returning to the plant, he’d pick up a carload of fellow employees hitching rides from locations along Campbell Avenue.
Minnix said he wondered at the time about all those packets he mailed from the bridge company to some outfit in Oak Ridge called the Kellex Corp.
“We never knew what it was,” he says now.
Kellex was a subsidiary of the M.W. Kellogg Co., a chemical engineering specialist that had a lead role in the plant design at Oak Ridge. Kellex was started in 1942 so that Kellogg could keep its Manhattan Project work separate and secret, according to “Manhattan: The Army and the Atomic Bomb” by Vincent Jones.
Somehow, despite thousands of people working on the project at multiple locations, the secret held.
It’s no secret Virginia Bridge had projects all over the place, a fact supported by reader and engineer John Ruth, who called in to report a bridge in San Antonio built by the company. M.S. Hanna sent in a picture of the 1922 dedication plaque taken on a 2016 trip to the Texas city.
Ruth, who worked for Hayes Seay Mattern & Mattern when it designed the city jail, recalled that Virginia Bridge had fabricated the bars on the cells.
A bridge to freedom the steel for that project clearly was not.
