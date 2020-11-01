WOYM: The search for the early 20th century gondolier of Glade Creek hits still water

But could he really row a boat?

Despite continued biographical investigation 96 years after his death, it is still unclear at the answer desk whether the early 20th century head of household at 317 Dale Ave. S.E. was the self-employed gondolier of Dixie Launch renown.

As an introduction, It will be recalled information had been requested about that Vinton business on the banks of Glade Creek after the questioner found an advertisement about it and proprietor E.J. Loney on a turn of the century antique postcard.

With little else to go on but a shot in the dark year, the search arrived at the 1907 Roanoke City Directory.

Although no listing among incorporated businesses or paid display advertisements on the pages included any notice of the pleasure boat excursions touted on the postcard, the roster of city residents included only one family with the same name as the pilot of the Dixie Launch cruise. That was Edward James and Agnes Loney at 317 Dale.

The paucity of Star City Loneys in the first decade of the 1900s and the home address that was convenient to not only Glade Creek but Tinker Creek and the Roanoke River as well led to hope that Mr. Loney could be our oarsman.