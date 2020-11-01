WOYM: The search for the early 20th century gondolier of Glade Creek hits still water

But could he really row a boat?
Despite continued biographical investigation 96 years after his death, it is still unclear at the answer desk whether the early 20th century head of household at 317 Dale Ave. S.E. was the self-employed gondolier of Dixie Launch renown.
As an introduction, It will be recalled information had been requested about that Vinton business on the banks of Glade Creek after the questioner found an advertisement about it and proprietor E.J. Loney on a turn of the century antique postcard.
With little else to go on but a shot in the dark year, the search arrived at the 1907 Roanoke City Directory.
Although no listing among incorporated businesses or paid display advertisements on the pages included any notice of the pleasure boat excursions touted on the postcard, the roster of city residents included only one family with the same name as the pilot of the Dixie Launch cruise. That was Edward James and Agnes Loney at 317 Dale.
The paucity of Star City Loneys in the first decade of the 1900s and the home address that was convenient to not only Glade Creek but Tinker Creek and the Roanoke River as well led to hope that Mr. Loney could be our oarsman.
Conceding that current public health concerns have limited access to key sources of primary reference such as local newspaper clippings from the era, ancestry.com and newspapers.com proved helpful in finding one obituary for an E.J. Loney that ran June 13, 1924, in Florida’s The Tampa Daily Times.
Normally, the first instinct upon finding such a link would be that this was not the man we’re looking for — long way from Southeast Roanoke to the shores of Tampa Bay. Yet the obit date was close enough to the era under investigation to merit a more detailed look.
Here’s what the thumbnail information link to the obit revealed. Birth date was “abt 1869” and death date “abt 1924.” The thumbnail stated the obit ran June 13, ‘24 in “Tampa, Florida, United States of America.”
E.J. Loney of Tampa was listed under the year 1924 in ‘Florida Death Index, 1877-1998.”
Therein was one unexplained fact. According to the link to the obit, Loney had actually died in Roanoke, Va.
Same guy we’re hunting? That question ended last week’s column.
A similar question endures seven days later, particularly in light of the newspaper.com disclaimer: “The facts in this collection were found using artificial intelligence technology and may contain errors.”
Turning to the Find a Grave search engine, we locate Edward James Loney Sr. buried June 11, 1924, at Roanoke’s Fairview Cemetery. Close to the date of the obit in the Tampa Daily Times but the location of the deceased’s end differed.
One way to resolve that is to look at the actual obit as it ran in the paper. Newspapers.com connected the Florida death notice to a photo rendering of p. 14 of The Tampa Daily Times, but all attempts to open the link for better viewing failed.
There is still reason to believe the Tampa Loney could be the right man. Other information about the E.J. Loney buried at Fairview has emerged.
He was born Nov. 30, 1862, in London, England. According to “Canadian Passenger Lists, 1865-1935” a 23-year-old male named Edward Loney, birth date “abt 1866” arrived in Quebec 9 September 1889 aboard the 4,376-ton Sardinian, a single-screw, compound engine, three-mast one funnel, iron-hulled ship that had originated from Liverpool, England and Londonderry, Ireland.
One reason to believe this was the Englishman who would eventually settle in Roanoke was the approximate birth year listed was close to the actual year the soon-to-be Roanoker was born.
The problem is if the immigrant to Quebec is the same guy, the age listing on the manifest was wrong. Maybe we can write that off to somebody’s poor handwriting — age 23 or 26, both “crooked numbers” in baseball lingo.
Next we find E.J. Loney is five years later, in Nottoway County, Virginia. What was he doing there? According to records, marrying Pennsylvania girl Agnes Simpson Long Nov. 28, 1894, for one thing. Still, why did the wedding bells ring in Nottoway?
One possibility is the lovely town of Crewe is in that county. Being on the old Norfolk & Western main line, Crewe has long been a railroad town. That being the case, perhaps that’s who Loney was working for.
Why is there reason to believe that? Checking the 1900 U.S. census, the first in which our man is listed (as Ed J. Lonay sic ), we find him at 317 Dale Ave. S.E., Roanoke, married 1894 to a woman named Agnes S. Lonay. Also there, it says he is the owner of the residence, which is still under mortgage.
His profession is listed as “machinist.” The 1902 city directory informs us Edward J. Loney at 317 Dale is a “mach” who works for the N&W. Did a railroad job in Crewe lead to a better job years later for the same line at its headquarters in Roanoke?
Maybe.
The resident of 317 Dale is listed in the 1910 census as Edward J. Louey (more inscrutable handwriting?) and in 1920 as Edward Loney (at which point 317 Dale was his free and clear).
The couple had one child, William Wallace Loney, born 1895 in Burkeville and died 1981 in Lake, Florida. Was that the link to the Tampa obit for his father? Death notices often appear in faraway papers where close relatives live.
Further, William W. is on the Department of Veterans Affairs Death Index. Given his age, he would have been draft-eligible when the U.S. entered World War I.
One last time, is Edward James Loney the gondolier of Glade Creek fame? At this point, all we have is circumstantial evidence and much water that has passed under the bridge.
