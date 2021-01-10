WOYM: Today's Catawba Hospital got its start as a 19th century healing springs resort

Incoming correspondence from our many contributors has been awash in additions to an ongoing discussion of the history of the region’s many mineral springs.
As is sometimes the case with such listings, reader reaction may come in the form of gentle reminders (or scolding tut-tuts) that one or another potential member of the list went unmentioned.
The plea here to incomplete list-making is guilty. The only defense for such omissions is that comprehensive listing of 200-plus such healing gushers in Virginia and West Virginia alone is awkward in small space.
Anyway, it is always a pleasure to welcome pertinent additions to any conversation.
One came from Elizabeth Stamper, who pointed out the historic background of Catawba Hospital, which is now part of Virginia’s public behavioral health system. Once known as Roanoke Red Sulphur Springs, the site has “been a place of healing and rest for well over a hundred years,” she wrote.
Included in addition to its heritage as a healing springs resort is its era as a sanitarium for tuberculosis sufferers, she wrote.
Red Sulphur Springs got its start in 1858 when a group of Salem investors opened the resort on 700 acres in the Catawba Valley. The formerly remote sulphur and limestone springs there recently had been made more accessible by construction of the Virginia and Tennessee railroad, according to Stan Cohen’s comprehensive 1981 “Historic Springs of the Virginias,” which provided source material for previous reporting here.
Businessman Joe Chapman began leasing the resort in 1879 and later bought it. In time he bottled the spring water, touted it as a cure for respiratory affliction, and shipped his product around the country under the banner of “Catawba Iron or All Healing,” according to Cohen.
The state bought the resort in 1901, closed it for that purpose in 1908, then reopened it on an appropriation of $40,000 as the commonwealth’s first sanitorium.
Another property built as a 19th century monument to the pleasures or mountain air and free-flowing spring water still stands on Virginia 643 some 4 miles south of Blacksburg.
Bernard Ross and Victoria Taylor, owners of Yellow Sulphur Springs in Montgomery County, have offered a $100,000 “finder’s fee” in the search for a “new steward” for the partially restored historic resort, as longtime Roanoke Times journalist Tonia Moxley reported in November. A complex centered on the circa 1810 hotel on 54 acres is for sale for $2.5 million.
Part of the massive 1751 James Patton land grant from King George II, the springs had their first incarnation as a resort in 1800, according to Cohen. Later history included its popularity among defeated Confederates.
Former Confederate Gens. Jubal Early and P.G.T. Beauregard were summertime residents, on which occasions they no doubt discussed their business connections with the post-Civil War Louisiana Lottery and adherence to and promotion of the myth of the Lost Cause, of which Early was the leading apologist.
Early, a sour-tempered man by all accounts, suffered digestive troubles and arthritis and was also a customer at nearby Montgomery White Sulphur Springs on the north fork of the Roanoke River, according to Cohen’s research.
The late Australian psychiatrist John Cade was the discoverer of and apologist for the use of lithium salts for treatment of bipolar disorder. Reader Angela Watkins emailed in from Natural Bridge Station with a reminder of a spring at the appropriately named Lithia in Botetourt County whose waters once were bottled and sold from the side of a truck as a cure for what was delicately called “nervous afflictions” and alcoholism.
According to psychoanalyst Mark A. Ruffalo in a 2018 article in Psychology Today, of all the 20th century’s medical biscoveries, Cade’s proof in 1949 that lithium carbonate could be effective treatment for mental illness perhaps “ranks as the most significant.”
The Bear Lithia Water Co. of Elkton in Rockingham County once touted its product as “NATURE’S OWN REMEDY!” on a handbill reproduced to accompany the introduction of Cohen’s book.
“Cures KIDNEY and BLADDER Troubles, URIC ACID, GOUT, and RHEUMATISM, PHOSFORIC DEPOSITS. INFLAMMATION OF THE BLADDER, DROPSICAL AFFECTIONS, BRICK-DUST DEPOSITS, and all forms of DYSPEPSIA which Arise from a Non-Assimilation of Food, such as INDIGESTION, HEARTBURN, FLATULENCE, SICK HEADACHE, and a Sense of Fullness After Eating.”
Nothing was said about psychiatric applications, but it does stand to reason that patients burdened by the aforementioned listing of afflictions may be troubled from time to time by mental health disruptions.
If you've been wondering about something, call "What's on Your Mind?" at 777-6476 or send an email to whatsonyourmind@roanoke.com.
