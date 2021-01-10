WOYM: Today's Catawba Hospital got its start as a 19th century healing springs resort

Incoming correspondence from our many contributors has been awash in additions to an ongoing discussion of the history of the region’s many mineral springs.

As is sometimes the case with such listings, reader reaction may come in the form of gentle reminders (or scolding tut-tuts) that one or another potential member of the list went unmentioned.

The plea here to incomplete list-making is guilty. The only defense for such omissions is that comprehensive listing of 200-plus such healing gushers in Virginia and West Virginia alone is awkward in small space.

Anyway, it is always a pleasure to welcome pertinent additions to any conversation.

One came from Elizabeth Stamper, who pointed out the historic background of Catawba Hospital, which is now part of Virginia’s public behavioral health system. Once known as Roanoke Red Sulphur Springs, the site has “been a place of healing and rest for well over a hundred years,” she wrote.

Included in addition to its heritage as a healing springs resort is its era as a sanitarium for tuberculosis sufferers, she wrote.