WOYM: Virginia Bridge, a former Roanoke industrial power, played a role in developing the atomic bomb, but Panama Canal link needs more research

Not to put too fine a point on it, but nobody particularly enjoys receiving the runner-up prize or the reserve champion ribbon.
Nor are there many who relish listening to another individual make excuses.
With those truths in mind as a preliminary exercise in damage control, our question:
Q: My father once told me that the old Virginia Bridge & Iron Co. in Roanoke had a contract for some work on the locks for the Panama Canal when it was built. What more is known?
Joan Liddle
Blue Ridge
A: To preface the following response, an unsatisfying excuse.
That is the current viral pandemic that has closed libraries and hamstrung researchers nationwide has also thwarted efforts to secure additional information about projects that involved the large industrial facility that once stood at the corner of Orange Avenue and Hollins Road.
So, with hat humbly in hand, we offer a consolation prize.
Although connections between Virginia Bridge & Iron and the Panama Canal could not be confirmed at present, another historic link turned up between the company and another of the great engineering feats of the 20th century.
First, an introduction to the long-shuttered manufacturer. The 1930 city directory identified Virginia Bridge as the “largest structural steel plant in the South,” according to Clare White’s history of the city.
At its peak, it had plants in Memphis, Tennessee, and Birmingham, Alabama, in addition to its home office in Roanoke. Its projects were spread far and wide from coast to coast.
Some of its still existing works are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. These include the 1902 Pratt through truss Clarkton Bridge over the Staunton River near Nathalie, and the 1928 pony truss Short Mountain Creek Bridge near Paris, Arkansas.
Another example of its work is the railroad bridge over the Roanoke River near Carilion Roanoke Memorial.
The company was acquired in 1936 by American Bridge Co. of Pittsburgh, which built six movable bridges for the Panama Canal Authority when the canal was under construction, according to corporate history literature.
So although no clear link could be established between Virginia Bridge and the canal, we may speculate possibly the company began or continued the relationship with American when both were subcontractors in Panama. At the least, it is true that Virginia Bridge too built movable bridges such as the 1912 Judsonia Bridge in White County, Arkansas, according to bridgehunter.com. Although we cannot be sure at this point that Virginia Bridge had a role in Panama Canal construction, we do know that it played a part in a later mammoth construction effort, the Manhattan Project’s Oak Ridge, Tennessee, K-25 facility.
Sources for the following include Nelson Harris’ “The Roanoke Valley in the 1940s” and Bob Kinsey, whose Roanoke-born uncle Hartselle De Burney Kinsey was the K-25 plant manager and superintendent.
Virginia Bridge’s role in the development of the atomic bomb is covered on Page 351 of the Harris book, which quotes a contemporary newspaper account.
The K-25 U.S. War Department contract was secured in the early fall of 1943 and it called for the secret (everything about the Manhattan Project was considered a secret) manufacture of 31,000 tons of “a wide variety of steel shapes.”
The company worked “night and day shifts, doubling their manpower, to produce their assigned steel parts.” In order to do so, Virginia Bridge increased its army of welders from 30 at the start of the war to 300. It took 1,000 freight cars to move all that steel to Oak Ridge, which is about 25 miles from Knoxville.
Bob Kinsey speculated that one of the factors in the awarding of the contract was the direct link ease of rail connection between Roanoke and Knoxville. Whether or not his uncle may have suggested a home town business for the contract is unknown, Bob Kinsey said.
The newspaper piece said that as a result of its efforts, Virginia Bridge was the steel industry’s first recipient of the Army-Navy E Award, the postwar honor bestowed on those companies that achieved excellence (hence the “E” in the title) in production of war material.
Also noted by the newspaper, Virginia Bridge pumped out 272 Bailey bridges for the war effort. A Bailey bridge is a portable, prefabricated truss bridge used extensively during the war because it could be transported by truck and installed by hand, no crane required. The finished installation could support the weight of a tank.
As for Bob Kinsey’s uncle, his obituary said that he was born Sept. 8, 1901, in Roanoke, and attended Roanoke College, graduating in three years. He also held a master of science degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an honorary doctorate from Roanoke.
The obit went on to say that at the K-25 gaseous diffusion plant, his duties included overseeing the training of 12,500 new employees “who had to be taught how to do jobs that had never previously existed.” Other accomplishments included the simplification of procedures and improving the layout of the plant.
Improved layout was quite the triumph considering at the time, the four-story U-shaped K-25 was considered the world’s largest building at 1.6 million square feet.
Kinsey was working for Union Carbide Corp. at the time, the company from which he retired as a vice president. Clearly, he was a most formidable and serious man. Bob Kinsey pointed out there was another side to his uncle, though.
It seems that as a child growing up on Franklin Road, the uncle had sustained some sort of foot injury that required he attend school shoeless for a time. This practice resulted in the nickname “Sox,” a handle that followed him all the way to MIT and a career in West Virginia and New York.
“If you’d asked for Hartselle Kinsey at the Union Carbide offices, they wouldn’t have known who you were talking about.”
