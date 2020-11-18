 Skip to main content
Wreck blocking northbound lanes of U.S. 220 in Roanoke County
A tractor-trailer wreck this afternoon is blocking all northbound lanes of U.S. 220 between Back Creek Road and Yellow Mountain Road in Roanoke County.

The county said a tractor-trailer overturned just after 1 p.m. The crash site is near the Red Hill Church of the Brethren.

First responders are on scene. The roughly half-mile stretch of northbound road affected remained closed as of 1:45 p.m.

Updates will be posted as they become available.

