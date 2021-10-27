Wrongful arrest lawsuit can proceed against Pulaski County investigator, court rules

An appellate court has allowed a malicious prosecution lawsuit to proceed against an investigator with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office whose "reckless" work led to the arrest of the wrong person.
Linda Trail spent about nine days in jail on a drug indictment that was mistakenly issued against her.
In a lawsuit filed in Roanoke's federal court, Trail blamed Sgt. David Cressell for the mix-up, alleging that he failed to perform basic police work or give complete testimony to a grand jury that indicted her in 2014 on charges of distributing a prescription drug.
Three years later, Trail was arrested at her home in North Carolina on a charge that should have been brought against a different woman with a similar name — Lynn Trail, the lawsuit alleged.
Cressell had sought qualified immunity, a defense that shields police officers from civil liability if there is a showing that a "reasonable person" would not have known their actions violated the constitutional rights of another.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen rejected that defense last year, and his decision was affirmed this week by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The case now will proceed to trial.
Although qualified immunity has become a target among those calling for reforms in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police, both Cullen and the 4th Circuit ruled that the law did not apply to Cressell's case.
There was no dispute that Cressell's actions led to Trail's arrest, or that Pulaski County prosecutors dropped the charges as soon as they learned of the mistake, an opinion from the appeals court stated.
The legal question then turned to whether the investigator had probable cause at the time.
Ruling that he did not, the 4th Circuit noted that Cressell was aware that the suspect's name provided by a confidential informant who bought diazepam from a woman did not match Trail's, and that the informant could not identify Trail as the person who sold her the drugs in a Pulaski County home.
Earlier in his investigation, Cressell relied on information from a co-worker that Trail lived at the home, which turned out to be based on incorrect information from a police report.
The lawsuit claims that nothing was done as questions began to emerge.
"Cressell proceeded to obtain an indictment without conducting any further investigation or informing the grand jury of material facts," a three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit ruled.
"We further conclude that, at the time of Trail's arrest, the law clearly prohibited Cressell from making intentionally or recklessly false ... omissions in order to obtain a warrant," the opinion stated.
Trail's lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the nine days she spent in North Carolina and Pulaski County jails before authorities learned that she was innocent.
Both Cullen's and the 4th Circuit's ruling addressed the legal issue of qualified immunity while accepting the lawsuit's assertions as factual at this stage of the proceeding.
Cressell could still argue at trial that he should not be held liable.
Police investigations “need not be perfect or turn over every stone,” and law enforcement officials can rely on information that links a suspect to a crime, his attorneys say in court papers.