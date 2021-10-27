Wrongful arrest lawsuit can proceed against Pulaski County investigator, court rules

There was no dispute that Cressell's actions led to Trail's arrest, or that Pulaski County prosecutors dropped the charges as soon as they learned of the mistake, an opinion from the appeals court stated.

The legal question then turned to whether the investigator had probable cause at the time.

Ruling that he did not, the 4th Circuit noted that Cressell was aware that the suspect's name provided by a confidential informant who bought diazepam from a woman did not match Trail's, and that the informant could not identify Trail as the person who sold her the drugs in a Pulaski County home.

Earlier in his investigation, Cressell relied on information from a co-worker that Trail lived at the home, which turned out to be based on incorrect information from a police report.

The lawsuit claims that nothing was done as questions began to emerge.

"Cressell proceeded to obtain an indictment without conducting any further investigation or informing the grand jury of material facts," a three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit ruled.

"We further conclude that, at the time of Trail's arrest, the law clearly prohibited Cressell from making intentionally or recklessly false ... omissions in order to obtain a warrant," the opinion stated.