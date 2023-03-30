A wrongful death lawsuit that alleged medical malpractice by Carilion Clinic has been settled for $400,000.

The settlement, approved Thursday in Roanoke’s federal court, resolves a legal dispute over the death of Erma Gail Stock, who on Aug. 5, 2019, went to the Bluefield Regional Medical Center with complaints of chest pains.

Stock, 77, was transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where three days later she underwent surgery for a heart catheterization. She developed bleeding and other complications following the procedure and died later the same day.

Carilion denied liability, and a settlement agreement stated there was a conflict of opinion from expert medical witnesses over whether Stock’s death could be attributed to the doctors and other hospital employees who cared for her.

Under the settlement, $160,000 went to the Roanoke law firm of Gentry Locke for legal fees and another $12,505 for the firm’s expenses. The remaining $227,495 will go to Stock’s estate, which filed a lawsuit in 2021 that sought $3 million in damages.

“We’d like to offer our condolences to the Stock family on the loss of their loved one,” Carilion said in a statement after the case was resolved.