A federal judge has declined to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit that claims a Roanoke County police officer shot an unarmed man who was in the midst of a mental breakdown in his home.

When Shawn Smith was killed the night of Nov. 26, 2021, he did not pose a threat as he stood at a screen door about 50 feet away from Officer Matthew Jennings, who fired two shots from a high-powered rifle from a hiding spot in the dark, the lawsuit alleges.

“Under the circumstances alleged, no officer could reasonably believe that deadly force was necessary,” U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski wrote.

Urbanski’s decision, which accepted the factual allegations as true at this point in the proceedings, allows the case to move forward to the discovery stage.

Attorneys for Jennings and the Roanoke County Police Department had asked that the lawsuit be thrown out, arguing that the officer had a reasonable fear and that a judge should not “second guess the split-second judgments” made in a chaotic situation.

Although he dismissed some parts of the lawsuit, Urbanski kept alive the gist of the allegations against Jennings. He also allowed a claim to move forward that Roanoke County was liable on three grounds: the lack of an adequate police policy for dealing with mental health subjects; a failure to properly train or supervise officers; and its acceptance of Jennings’ prior conduct.

The lawsuit, filed by Roanoke attorneys Terry Grimes and Melvin Williams, says that Jennings was the subject of nine use-of-force reports — five of which involved pointing a gun at someone — during a four-and-a-half month period through Sept. 18, 2021.

“A factfinder may be able to infer a failure to correct Jennings’ excessive force usage by the sheer number of reports over the course of a short time period and that, despite this record, defendant sent him to Smith’s home with a firearm during a mental health incident,” Urbanski wrote in a 22-page opinion.

The incident began the day after Thanksgiving, following a family gathering at Smith’s home in the North Lakes neighborhood. Smith, 52, reportedly became despondent, saying he had a gun and threatening to commit suicide.

His wife, Lisa Smith, went to a neighbor’s home and called 911 to obtain mental health assistance.

County police responded and drove Lisa Smith to the magistrate’s office in Salem, where she obtained an emergency custody order for her husband. Unknown to Lisa Smith at the time, a large and “heavily-armed special response force” arrived at the Lantern Street home before the emergency order could be issued, according to the lawsuit.

Shawn Smith walked out of the house several times, asking police officers to leave his property. He also said that he did not have a gun before going back inside.

At about 7:50 p.m., Smith again stepped out to a screened porch and began a conversation with Jennings, who had taken cover near a neighbor’s utility shed. Smith said he was unarmed while speaking to the officer, who was a least 50 feet away. At one point, he pointed a flashlight with a strobe function into the Jennings’ eyes and took several steps in his direction, authorities have said.

The lawsuit states that “without warning to Shawn and without any reasonable basis or justification,” Jennings then fired two shots. Smith was struck in the neck twice, and died on his porch floor.

“As Smith lay dead or dying, one of the officers exclaimed, “---damn…there wasn’t a gun,” according to the lawsuit.

The following April, county Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan ruled that the shooting was justified in light of Smith’s aggressive actions and reports that he had a gun.

However, Holohan’s decision was based on the standard of proof necessary to support a criminal charge. The lawsuit filed by Smith’s widow will be judged on a lower legal threshold used in civil cases.