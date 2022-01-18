Wrongful death lawsuit against the Salem VA settled for $550,000

The federal government has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died of septic shock after a pacemaker he received from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salem protruded from his chest.

Although it denied liability, the government offered to pay $550,000 to resolve a medical malpractice claim brought by three daughters of Richard Keith Linkous.

An order approving the settlement was entered Jan. 13 in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

Linkous, of Wythe County, had a pacemaker implanted at the Salem VA on May 3, 2018. After developing an infection, he was seen at the health care center and told doctors that it felt like the device was migrating toward the surface of his skin.

Treatment for the infection followed over a number of visits, but by September the pacemaker could be seen "protruding from Mr. Linkous's chest" through the incision, according the lawsuit.

A procedure in October was performed to irrigate and debride the surgical site.

In January 2019, Linkous was readmitted to the Salem VA and transferred two days later to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where the pacemaker was removed. By then, however, his condition had worsened and he died of septic shock on Feb. 6.

The lawsuit claimed that doctors and others at the Salem VA failed to recognize and adequately treat the infection, and that they should have removed the pacemaker earlier.

Under terms of the settlement, $135,196 will be paid to each of Linkous's three daughters. The Jackson Law Group in Hillsville received $137,500 for representing the family, and the balance went to unpaid Medicare expenses and other costs.

The lawsuit had initially sought $2.35 million in damages.

