WWII vet Maury Strauss served in the Navy during the final battle of World War II

“Army and Navy recruiters came to all the colleges, and you had a choice of going into the Army or the Navy. I didn’t want to be in the Army. I always liked boating and the water … so I chose the Navy.”

With war raging across the globe, the American military needed officers. The Navy’s V-12 program was similar to the Army Specialized Training Program, which produced Army officers at a rapid clip. In early 1945, Strauss was transferred to Harvard, where he became “a 90-day wonder” who earned his commission in three months and then was sent into war.

Strauss traveled to Virginia Beach, then took the train cross-country to California, where he shipped out to Hawaii on a destroyer.

“That was the roughest trip of my life,” he recalled. “We went through a storm before we finally made it to Hawaii.”

His wartime travels would get tougher. He shipped out from Pearl Harbor in the spring of 1945 for an unknown destination.

“They didn’t tell us where we were going,” he said. “We were going to Okinawa and none of us knew anything about it.”