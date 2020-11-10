WWII vet Maury Strauss served in the Navy during the final battle of World War II

In the fall of 1943, Maury Strauss was like any other student at the University of Virginia, studying literature, mathematics and finance among other courses. The big difference, though, was that he went to class wearing a military uniform and was in training to be an officer whose leadership would be needed during a cataclysmic world war.
Strauss, a longtime Roanoke businessman and philanthropist who is now 96, reflected on his time in the U.S. Navy earlier this week, recalling stories from the end of World War II, when he was a 20-year-old, college-trained ensign serving during the war’s final brutal months.
In the span of three years, Strauss went from working in the family clothing business and graduating from Jefferson High School in Roanoke to being selected for the V-12 Navy College Training Program at UVa to leading supply chains at the bloody battle of Okinawa, the last major battle of World War II.
“Okinawa and Iwo Jima were the most terrible battles,” Strauss said.
Today is Veterans Day, which honors the service of all former American military members. Strauss served in the Navy in 1945 and ’46, which followed a couple of years in the prestigious Navy training program that sought some of the smartest young men who qualified.
“When I was a rising sophomore, the war was on,” Strauss said, reclining on the back porch of his home in a neighborhood just off Franklin Road.
“Army and Navy recruiters came to all the colleges, and you had a choice of going into the Army or the Navy. I didn’t want to be in the Army. I always liked boating and the water … so I chose the Navy.”
With war raging across the globe, the American military needed officers. The Navy’s V-12 program was similar to the Army Specialized Training Program, which produced Army officers at a rapid clip. In early 1945, Strauss was transferred to Harvard, where he became “a 90-day wonder” who earned his commission in three months and then was sent into war.
Strauss traveled to Virginia Beach, then took the train cross-country to California, where he shipped out to Hawaii on a destroyer.
“That was the roughest trip of my life,” he recalled. “We went through a storm before we finally made it to Hawaii.”
His wartime travels would get tougher. He shipped out from Pearl Harbor in the spring of 1945 for an unknown destination.
“They didn’t tell us where we were going,” he said. “We were going to Okinawa and none of us knew anything about it.”
The American invasion of Okinawa began April 1, 1945, and would rage well into June. The battle was savage, as beaten Japanese soldiers refused to surrender and fought practically to the last man. The fighting was especially murderous for Okinawa’s citizens. Approximately 100,000 Japanese soldiers and perhaps 100,000 civilians were killed, although estimates range as high as 150,000 civilians. American forces lost more than 12,500 men — all in a battle across an island only 70 miles long and barely 7 miles wide. The battle was often called “tetsu no ame” by the Japanese — a “typhoon of steel.”
The massive number of casualties on Okinawa has even been cited as a major reason President Harry Truman decided to use the atomic bombs on Japan in August 1945, which quickly brought Japanese surrender and the end of World War II.
Strauss was a supply officer, leading about 100 men in unloading cargo and supplies required by the soldiers and Marines who slogged across the island. The ships were anchored in Buckner Bay, which was the name Americans gave the body of water in honor of Lt. Gen. Simon Bolivar Buckner, who was killed during the fighting that spring.
The sailors also protected ships by creating smoke shields to hide them from kamikaze attacks, during which Japanese airplanes intentionally crashed into warships.
Strauss saw one kamikaze attack, when a Japanese plane appeared over the island’s mountains and escarpments and headed toward the bay. The plane circled high above a freighter anchored just offshore.
“I was watching [the plane] circle about 3,000 feet in the air … and suddenly it dove straight down into the freighter,” Strauss said. “There was an explosion like I had never seen, as if it had struck an ammunition supply. It was a hell of a fireworks. The freighter never had a chance. It went down immediately. That was the only enemy action I ever saw.”
He did see other atrocities, however, including one by American soldiers who executed a civilian they thought was a Japanese spy.
“They held a kangaroo court and they killed the poor son of a b——,” Strauss said. “I doubt the man was really a spy.”
Strauss said soldiers tied the man’s body to the back of a Jeep, then drove off, dragging the corpse along the ground. It was one of the worst things he saw during the war, he said.
“They were just angry at anybody who was Japanese,” Strauss said.
Operations on Okinawa continued into summer, although most Japanese resistance had ended by June 21.
After Japan’s surrender, Strauss waited several months before being shipped back to the United States, where he picked up his studies at UVa.
He had spent his teenage years in Roanoke, after having lived in various places in the Southeast as the only child of Samuel and Rose Strauss. He was born in 1924 in Durham, North Carolina, where Samuel ran a ladies’ clothing business. After moving to Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and eventually Miami, Strauss lost his father at age 10. Samuel Strauss died from peritonitis after a burst appendix.
Rose and her son moved to Roanoke, where her family, the Rosenbergs, ran the Oak Hall clothing company at the corner of Jefferson Street and Campbell Avenue. Young Maury, who lived on Clarke Avenue in Southwest Roanoke, worked weekends in the family business.
After graduating from UVa with a degree in commerce, he went to work for legendary Roanoke real estate developer Elbert Waldron. Preferring building things to selling them, Strauss launched his own successful homebuilding business.
In 1950, he met a young woman from Baltimore through friends, and soon a whirlwind courtship with Sheila Sachs began.
“She came to town and was very popular,” Strauss said. “She dated a different guy every night. I was the last one, and she said, ‘We’re going to get married.’ I said, ‘We are?’ And we did.”
The Strausses raised three children and became well-known philanthropists. Sheila, who died at 88 in 2016, was a prominent patron of local arts and nonprofits, serving on multiple boards including the Taubman Museum of Art. The Strausses also donated land for public parks, including Garst Mill Park in Southwest Roanoke County.
Now, more than 75 years after he saw the climactic battle of World War II, Strauss reflected on what his time in the Navy taught him.
“Leading people,” Strauss said. “When I was a supply officer, I had 100 men under me. I was 20 years old. That’s the way it was during the war.”
