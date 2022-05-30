WWII veteran remembers D-Day as he turns 100

As veterans shook hands and embraced each other following a Memorial Day service at the Roanoke Valley War Memorial in Freedom Plaza Monday morning, one World War II veteran was preparing to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Joe Damiano was born on June 7, 1922 in Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania. About five days after American forces landed on the beaches of Normandy, he was stationed in a warehouse that supplied soldiers on the front lines.

“By that time, things had quieted down. We landed in Cherbourg and opened up a big warehouse where supplies were coming in,” Damiano said. “The fighting was inland. We could hear it, but we were pretty safe.”

Damiano said he never saw combat, but he felt for his comrades that did.

“I was very fortunate. I didn’t face the dangers that the boys in the artillery and the infantry did,” he said. “But we helped them. You did what you had to do. It was a good experience. I wouldn’t want to go through it again, but it was a good experience.”

Damiano said he always looks forward to Memorial Day.

“It’s a beautiful holiday,” he said. “In my heart, I’m very grateful for the fact that I’m here and I’m lucky enough to have the experiences I had. I’ve met some wonderful people and I have a great family. I’ve been blessed. I’ve been really blessed.”

Damiano comes from a proud Italian family in which he was the youngest of 8 children. When he was 7 years old, they moved from Pennsylvania to northern New Jersey.

At age 20, he was enlisted in the operations branch of the U.S. military and was transported from New Jersey to California for basic training. He and other enlisted men traveled by train. “Pullman all the way,” he recalled.

“I celebrated my 21st birthday in the Mohave Desert in California,” Damiano said. “We thought we were going to go to the Pacific, because there was a war going on there, but they put us on the trains back to the East Coast and wounded up in England.”

In Taunton, England, Damiano said he and three other American soldiers lived with Mr. and Mrs. Thresher, a couple with no children.

“We would spend Saturdays with them in their living room drinking tea, them wanting to know all about the U.S.,” Damiano said. “Beautiful people.”

After spending a short time in Cherbourg after D-Day, Damiano said he and his comrades were sent to the outskirts of Paris.

“I got to see some of the world, and got back alive, and got married,” he said.

Damiano met his sweetheart, Alberta, at her cousin’s 16th birthday party.

“Her cousin was a neighbor of ours and lived next door. I found myself walking up 13th Street where she lived, and long story short, he’s the result,” Damiano said, pointing to his second son, Mark. “We had three boys.”

Damiano said he and Alberta were married in New York almost immediately after he returned from France.

“I think we were married the week after I was discharged from service,” Damiano said. “We hadn’t seen each other in two and a half years.”

While in New York, Damiano worked for the Belleville Watch Company.

“I worked for Belleville until someone suggested that I go into the insurance business,” he said. “I started off with John Hancock and wound up with Prudential.”

In August 1959, Damiano moved his young family to Roanoke. He and Alberta lived on Crestland Drive in Hollins until 2012, when they moved into Salem Terrace at Harrogate.

Alberta passed away in November 2021 at the age of 98. She and Damiano were married for 73 years.

“What else can you ask for?” Damiano said.

Damiano will celebrate his 100th birthday with cake and ice cream at Salem Terrace on June 7 surrounded by family, fellow residents and employees. In the meantime, he said, he’s “trying to keep out of trouble.”

“If I knew I was going to live this long, I’d have taken better care of myself,” he laughed.

His advice?

“Enjoy life. Love each other. And make peace, not war.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.