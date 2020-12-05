Wythe Co. supervisors decline to renegotiate APEX Center lease

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If we take over and operate it, we will still have the debt service to pay,” he said.

During the meeting, several ideas were bounced around, including putting the center under the recreation department and forming a committee to help with it, ideally made up of Authority members. Any new center employees would be hired by the county. Supervisors agreed that they don’t want to lose Authority members, who have done a good job this year under dire circumstances, they said. In addition, the members possess a wealth of knowledge about the center and it operations and event contacts.

Vaught said Authority members might not disagree with the board’s decision because it frees them from any financial obligations, but welcomes their ideas. Plus, they won’t have to deal with personnel matters and won’t have the lease hanging over their heads, he added.

Supervisor Jamie Smith said he thought the majority of Authority members would be willing to help with the center.

Vaught said that somewhere along the way, the Authority got involved in matters that should have been decided by supervisors, like construction issues, and many requests by supervisors were not carried out or took too long to complete. He also said board members were promised millions of dollars in sponsorship deals that never happened.