Wythe Co. supervisors decline to renegotiate APEX Center lease

WYTHEVILLE — The Appalachian Regional Exposition Center will soon come under control of the Wythe County Board of Supervisors.
On Wednesday, the board voted not to renegotiate its lease with the center. The likely result is that the center will default on a rent payment due in January, and the county will take charge.
The move comes after the Apex Authority, the group that oversees the facility, requested a meeting with the board to renegotiate the lease. In a letter to the board, the Authority said that because of the coronavirus pandemic, the center is well behind in its finances and budget and will not be able to pay the lease payment as currently contracted.
Under the terms of the lease between the county and the center, the facility didn’t have to pay rent for the first two years of operation, from 2019 to 2020. Starting in January 2021, the annual rent is $165,000 payable in quarterly installments of $41,250. The first payment is due Jan. 1 with a 15-day grace period.
The Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 not to renegotiate the lease. Supervisors Gene Horney and Coy McRoberts – the only two supervisors on the board when the idea for the center was conceived – voted in the minority.
During the meeting, County Administrator Stephen Bear told the board that the annual payment for a $5 million loan to build the center is $349,000. The annual payment for the recently constructed barn is $68,000, for a total of $417,000 in payments each year. In addition to the payments, the county pays $200,000 a year for operational costs, including staff salaries.
As of Sept. 30, the center’s assets totaled $110,000, which includes a $50,000 payment from the county as part of the operational costs. Right now, the center is closed because of COVID mandates, so there is only one staff member who checks on the center about once a week.
Concerning how much the county has spent on the center, Bear said the county has paid about $11.5 million for the center, including $6 million to construct the center and barn, about $1.3 million for the land (taken from county reserves), and on loan payments. The county received a $1.25 million grant from the state Tobacco Commission for the project.
Bear said the idea for the center started out as a small project and grew into a big one, and that before the coronavirus hit this spring the center had events booked and was making some progress, but not enough to meet benchmarks set by the county.
The question for supervisors now is what to do with the center. They agreed that they want the center to succeed. Until more decisions are made, money for operations will go toward loan payments.
“The return on investment for the entire thing is absolutely horrible,” Board Chairman Brian Vaught said.
Bear said the Authority understands it doesn’t have the funds to make the lease payment. He added that the county can’t keep funding the debt service (loan payments) and not have some lease revenue, plus $200,000 in operations expenses.
Support Local Journalism
“If we take over and operate it, we will still have the debt service to pay,” he said.
During the meeting, several ideas were bounced around, including putting the center under the recreation department and forming a committee to help with it, ideally made up of Authority members. Any new center employees would be hired by the county. Supervisors agreed that they don’t want to lose Authority members, who have done a good job this year under dire circumstances, they said. In addition, the members possess a wealth of knowledge about the center and it operations and event contacts.
Vaught said Authority members might not disagree with the board’s decision because it frees them from any financial obligations, but welcomes their ideas. Plus, they won’t have to deal with personnel matters and won’t have the lease hanging over their heads, he added.
Supervisor Jamie Smith said he thought the majority of Authority members would be willing to help with the center.
Vaught said that somewhere along the way, the Authority got involved in matters that should have been decided by supervisors, like construction issues, and many requests by supervisors were not carried out or took too long to complete. He also said board members were promised millions of dollars in sponsorship deals that never happened.
County Attorney Scot Farthing said the Authority should not have been allowed to do anything without the board’s consent.
“It’s your building, your decision, your money,” he said.
Supervisor Coy McRoberts said he is “still hoping and dreaming” that the center will be successful.
“I agree,” said Supervisor Ryan Lawson. “It’s a hope and dream, and we need to make it successful. We have to decide what to do and get us there. There’s no perfect answer.”
Supervisor Jamie Smith said the county has spent too much money on the project not to have it work.
“The cold hard reality is that we’ve got to decide what to do with it,” Supervisor Stacy Terry said. “It’s been set up for failure from day one.”
If we are running it, we can decide what to do instead of being locked into a 10-year lease,” Vaught said. “The question is how to get there, that’s the road I’m on, but don’t know which exit to take.”
The board chairman also did not rule out selling the center.
“If there’s enough zeros on it (a check), I’ll vote to sell,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.