Wythe County man dies after Pulaski County crash

DRAPER — A Wythe County man died in the hospital after a auto crash that occurred Monday in Pulaski County, Virginia State Police reported Wednesday.

Garnie L. East, 90, of Max Meadows, was driving a 2014 Ford Focus south on U.S. 11 when a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander crossed the centerline from the northbound lanes. The two vehicles collided at about 3:34 p.m. about a half mile north of U.S. 11's intersection with State Route 766 near Draper, according to a state police account.

East, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Monica C. Harder, 31, of Pulaski, also was hospitalized for what state police described as minor injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, state police said.

Driver distraction is considered to be a factor in the crash and Harder was charged with reckless driving, state police said.