Wytheville teen's gallery becomes community arts hub

WYTHEVILLE — When Lily Formato came home to the town after graduating from high school in 2018, she didn’t know what she wanted to do – something artsy – but she sensed she should save up some money.

The 18-year-old waitressed at Cracker Barrel and helped her dad clean a historic downtown building he’d purchased. She soon realized the building’s exposed brick walls, open floor plan, and interior balconies were “an amazing place for art.”

“I asked my dad if I could do a business there, and he was like, ‘nooo,’” Lily said. “I said ‘okay,’ but I kept thinking about it, kept sprucing up the space. I really made it look nice. I asked again.

“Dad went, ‘Fine, but I’m not lifting a finger,’” she said.

Her father did take on “some landlord stuff” including redoing the floor, Lily said. But she did most of the work. Lily used her hard-earned waitress money to fix the plumbing, buy furnishings, and set up a gallery she initially named “Local Artists & Sellers.” She recently rebranded the gallery on Main Street, “Formato Fine Arts.”

At 18, she was the youngest shop owner in town and likely in the entire region. At 21, she still is.

Her gallery displays sculptures, woodwork, glass, jewelry, sustainable clothing and paintings – many paintings and prints.

Her walls display traditional and contemporary work, portraits and landscapes – all celebrations of color. Formato represents about 40 regional artists, selling at the shop and online through the gallery website.

“I wanted to create an arts space in Wytheville where people could show their work,” she said.

Formato says she began by making “a really ugly” business card, which now embarrasses her – how could an art gallery owner design such an unattractive card? She visited a local art fair, introduced herself to each artist, and handed out her cards.

“I told them I was opening a gallery and that I’d take their art,” she said.

Formato made more contacts through Jen Otey, a teacher and owner of Wytheville’s Rose Cottage School of Art. Rose Cottage had recently opened, but Otey had been selling her own art and giving workshops for over a decade. Formato refers to her as the “Godfather of Wythe County’s art community.”

“I am so thankful Jen is my friend,” Formato said. “She told me to go to that art fair, who to talk to and how to get the word out. Even though some art teachers might see me as competition because I give one-on-one art lessons, she’s been so helpful. She exhibits here. Her husband plays guitar at my events.”

Passersby can often observe the process of creation as Formato and her students work on paintings in her front-window studio. She fell in love with acrylics at the Asheville School and paints every day. Formato wants her gallery to be more than an exhibition hall; her goal is to create a fun community space bringing new activities to downtown Wytheville. She loves having people around her, whether they’re stretching canvases, discussing art or planning a laser-tag party.

“I want to generate an atmosphere where no one is excluded from having fun,” she said.

After four years at boarding school in lively Asheville, Formato yearned to bring some of that energy to her hometown. In the century-old building built on the foundation of Wytheville’s first courthouse, she has created a second home for herself and other arts-minded people.

“Lily Formato is an excellent example of a young entrepreneur who is investing in her community and making a positive impact,” said Rosa Lee Jude, director of the Wytheville Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Her energy and passion for art of all genres is infectious. The gallery is a welcoming addition to our downtown for residents and travelers. These uses will increase as downtown Wytheville becomes even more arts-oriented in the years to come.”

Some have told Formato the gallery and its activities have been life-changing for them. She fervently believes it’s one of the best things that ever happened to her.

“I’m so lucky I can do this, that my dad owns this building and that the community has been so supportive. In another town, I might have given up during the past two years,” she said.

Before COVID hit, the gallery was the only space in Southwest Virginia where you could catch a drag queen show, sharpen your improv skills, and learn swing dancing with friends of all ages. The free improv sessions continue on Thursday evenings. Formato has brought in musicians and nationally known artists, as well as piles of art books for folks who want to hang out in the gallery’s airy spaciousness.

“I like people coming here, meeting their friends here. Couples have dates here. I offer them coffee. I’ve given keys to a few artists who need a quiet place to sketch,” Formato said.

Like her entrepreneur father, who once said he learned as he grew his successful SalesEdge business, Lily exemplifies the Ray Bradbury quote: “Jump, and you will find out how to unfold your wings on the way down.”

“I learned so much: how to say no, how to handle submissions online, how to draw up an artist’s contract – I didn’t even have them at first,” she said. “I’ve set up a jury of artists to help decide which art to accept. Whenever I visit other galleries, I ask questions about how they operate. Some share, some don’t.”

Formato has had some successes: art sales, sold-out drag shows, a steady supply of young students and interns, a million viewer hits for her video, 40,000 followers on TikTok – and a tweet from television personality Tyra Banks.

“I’m hearing @localwytheart is doing cool things in Virginia. Sending you love, Lily. You strong entrepreneur!” the supermodel businesswoman tweeted.

What’s next? Formato is considering art school in September. She earned an associate degree in business administration and management at Wytheville Community College over the past two years and is eager to further her education in art and art history. But she doesn’t plan on shuttering her business or leaving the area permanently.

“I love the mountains and Wytheville,” she said. “I have employees and volunteers who want to see the gallery continue. They can help me keep it going while I’m away. I expect to be back.”

Formato Fine Arts, at 100 W. Main St., Wytheville, is open noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.formatoart.com or formatofinearts on Facebook or call 276-920-4004.