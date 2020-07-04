If not for the U.S. Postal Service, the city of Virginia Beach may have benefited from Wayne Sutherland’s wisdom and guidance instead of Wytheville.
After graduating from Virginia Tech with a degree in civil engineering in 1975, Sutherland eventually accepted a position at Wytheville Community College as an instructor in civil engineering technology. He had applied for a job with Virginia Beach, but never heard back. That was until a few months after his first day at WCC, when a mangled envelope from Virginia Beach arrived incredibly late, asking the young engineer to interview for the job.
But that was OK with Sutherland — because his heart has always been with his hometown. In 1980, Wytheville hired him as assistant manager. Four years later, he accepted the top job of town manager.
Tuesday was Sutherland’s last day with the town; he retires after 40 years of service. Under his leadership, the town has flourished with parks, expanded town museums, a community center, visitor’s center and more, along with all of the necessities residents don’t see but enjoy, like water and sewer and other infrastructure.
When he was hired 40 years ago, a town manager’s job had a lot of engineering components to it, overseeing projects that dealt with roads and bridges, water, concrete and steel.
Carter Beamer, the longtime town manager that Sutherland would succeed four years later, was also a civil engineer. Under Beamer’s leadership, the town built its first water and sewage treatment plants, water and sewer pump stations, miles of water and sewer lines, and roads.
“I had known Carter Beamer my whole life; I grew up with his son,” Sutherland said. “I was cognizant of what was going on, and I thought all of that was fascinating.”
The civil engineer in Sutherland was always mindful of the town’s infrastructure and oversaw projects that greatly improved services offered by the town, like water and wastewater treatment plant expansions, sewer projects, the Spring/Franklin Street Housing Rehabilitation Project, the construction of the recreation center/wellness center, the Downtown Wytheville Improvement Project, East Main Street improvements and more.
But also under his leadership, the town blossomed with green spaces, hiking trails, parks, ball fields and recreation areas. The list is long and includes Withers Park, the T-Ball Park, the Big LOVE Park, the Crystal Springs Recreation Area and the town’s newest green space, the Truss Bridge Park.
One of Sutherland’s favorite spots in town is Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park, his first park project.
“It was just a briar patch at first,” he said. “It’s always been a special place.”
Many projects, like the park, take years to complete; it takes patience to run a town. The wellness center/meeting center took two decades of work before opening in 2006. The recently completed Community Boulevard took a good 15 years.
When Sutherland started his career in local government, town managers were much like him, civil engineers who oversaw complex projects required for growth. But over the years, the position has changed and requires social skills, budgeting skills, knowledge of human resources and more.
“We didn’t have engineers and an attorney and surveyors. I had to do everything,” he said. “Now we have employees who do it.
“What am I most proud of? I think that in just 40 years, we got a lot accomplished,” Sutherland said. “I don’t think it’s necessary for me to take the credit. I’ve had great employees, skilled and well-trained. You hire good people and let them do their job. You don’t try to micromanage every moment of the day; I think that is demeaning to the employees.”
As for what he has enjoyed the most over the past four decades, it’s not project completions or council meetings.
“I guess it probably sounds silly, but I like being in a position to help the community and move things forward,” Sutherland said. “It’s good to be a part of all that.”
Over the years, Sutherland has had to deal with employees, residents and council members. Sometimes they’re happy, sometimes not.
“You bite your tongue a lot,” he said. “Some people can really push your buttons. The reality of it is that you have five members of council at any given time and also 8,500 people who tell you that you work for them. Over the years, there have been great council members and a few not so great. But, by and large, it’s worked well.”
Longtime co-workers say Sutherland is dedicated, thorough, a pleasure to work with and can always see the big picture.
“He’s always understanding and easy to work with,” said former mayor Trent Crewe. “His kind, even-handed management style got people to give 110 percent. But he let them do their job without micro-managing.”
Town Museum Director Frances Emerson worked with Sutherland 26 years. She said Sutherland was instrumental in establishing a Department of Museums in 1994, and all of the improvements to the facilities, and the expansion (addition of the Heritage Preservation Center and the Willow Brook Jackson/Umberger Homestead Museum), took place under his watch.
“From my first days with the town, I quickly learned that he was committed to always doing what was best for our community and for the employees of the town as well,” she said. “Mr. Sutherland’s dedication to our community and to creating a good quality of life for all town residents was first and foremost, and he set this example for all of us. With his calm, level-headed approach to problems and great sense of humor, he always managed to find the best solution to a difficult situation. Wytheville has been very fortunate to have him as town manager and his many accomplishments will continue to benefit our town for years to come.”
Sutherland has no set plans for his days after he retires. There’s “10,000 chores” awaiting him at home, and he and his wife, Faye, plan to travel. He’s heard good things about some resorts in the eastern part of the state. There’s also Niagara Falls and Highway A1A that runs along the eastern shore of Florida.
“Through the years, it’s been hard to get away to do anything,” he said. “Once the country opens back up, we’d like to travel and do all the things we haven’t been able to do over the past 40 years.”
For a while, he’s going to relax and enjoy day-to-day life before perhaps one day volunteering for projects to help the town once more.
“Maybe after some down time,” he said.
Sutherland spent recent days packing up his office full of papers, plaques, certificates and an unopened can of Coke he won from former council member John Jones in a bet over a Virginia Tech football game.
“I’m trying to get out of here,” he said. “I’m just happy to ride into the sunset.”
