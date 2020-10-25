YMCA Craft Fair in Blacksburg takes a leap into cyberspace

In the past, she didn’t participate in the traditional craft fair because “it was several days, and you had to be there all the time,” she said. “And it was kind of expensive.”

But now, “because it is online, that makes it a lot easier because you don’t have to be around all the time,” she said. “That was my main reason for thinking I could do it this time.”

It’s also cheaper this year.

To attract vendors in a year when many have seen their sales plummet because of the pandemic, the Y “slashed the prices of vendor participation because we want to help the vendors to have that outlet,” Blakemore said. “At this point, we will be happy to break even. We’ve had to kind of accept this will not be a big fundraiser this year.”

Another perk of the virtual fair for vendors: “Once you’ve set up your shop front thing, you can keep it,” Hossack said. “It’s not just for the craft fair. You can continue selling stuff.”

Vendor registration remains open.

For more information on the YMCA Craft Fair, visit https://vtymca.org/y-craft-fair.

