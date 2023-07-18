The young bear that was rescued from a tree in Roanoke’s Market Square Monday was euthanized, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

The young black bear had wandered into the city with an older bear before they became separated and the cub scaled a tree. Authorities were called to retrieve him around 4 p.m.

DWR wildlife biologists, city police and fire department personnel worked together to sedate the youngster before carrying him down a ladder. Then, he was taken to a DWR facility for an evaluation.

The DWR said Tuesday that biologists consulted with bear program leads and decided to euthanize the bear, which it called a “yearling.”

“This bear was characterized by the public as a ‘cub’ due to its extremely small size, but it was actually a yearling, meaning it was born the previous winter,” the DWR said. “A healthy yearling should be twice as large.”

The department said the bear was “not a good candidate for release or rehabilitation.”

The bear was “severely underweight for its age and unlikely to thrive or survive,” the DWR said. “It was likely habituated to people and human food sources making it more likely to have conflicts with people if released.”

The department said biologists euthanize bears using drugs similar to what a veterinarian would use for pet cats and dogs.