The Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Forum has donated $5,000 to put a neighborhood teen through a program designed to help young Black men become doctors.

Now, the forum is challenging other organizations and individuals to contribute, too.

The program, Young Docs, is based in Washington, D.C. The Roanoke chapter is one of the first to form elsewhere. A major goal of the program is to give young Black men a foundation on which they can build successful medical careers.

“I get into conversations with people every day about problems in the community. They’re complaining but they’re not taking any action to make a difference. This is a clear, concrete way people can take an action that will make a difference — not only in a young person’s life, but in the community,” Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Forum President Stephen Niamke said.

The Roanoke chapter’s first cohort is made of up four local teens, Carrington McNeil, J’hair Metcalf, Robert Funk and Edem Akakpo. They started the program June 25 with a ceremony where they received white doctor’s coats and they’ve been busy since.

They spent the last two weeks taking classes at Howard University with dozens of other “young docs” from D.C. and New York. The Young Docs program is designed to expose them to what it’s like to be in medical school and work in a professional healthcare setting. The young men learn practical skills and are encouraged to become health ambassadors in their own communities.

For reference, Roanoke Chapter Site Administrator Cheryl Mosely said, the young men spent their first day at Howard University learning in the cadaver lab.

The Roanoke Young Docs visited Roanoke over the weekend, but next week they will head back to Howard University to continue the program for another two weeks. Later on, they will visit New York.

Immediately after arriving back in Roanoke Thursday afternoon, the four local young docs and their peers went to work taking blood pressure and practicing CPR and suturing at a pop-up clinic in the Gainsboro Library.

In addition to the classes at Howard University and the pop-up clinics in their own communities, the young docs get paired up with local mentors, such as Doug Pitzer in Roanoke.

“Young people are easily influenced by having a mentor that allows them to project themselves in to the future – this is what I can be, this is what I want to do, this is the path I need to take,” Niamke said. “I know that mentoring works. Helping a child create a vision for themselves and build self-esteem at the same time, I know that works.”

The young men will continue participating in the program until they graduate high school, taking classes at Howard University in the summer and continuing those courses at home on the weekends during the school year.

The neighborhood forum made its $5,000 donation in Estelle McCadden’s name. McCadden, along with Walter Fizer, founded the neighborhood forum decades ago. The $5,000 donation is part of her legacy, Niamke said.

It’s enough to put McNeil – who lives in the Melrose-Rugby neighborhood – through the program for one year.

It costs $5,000 per year to put one young man through the program. McNeil is the only Roanoke cohort member whose program has been fully funded for this year. Metcalf, Funk and Akakpo were selected and started the program alongside McNeil, but Roanoke Chapter Site Administrator Marion Ware said they still need donations to close this year’s $15,000 gap and come up with the $20,000 needed annually in the future.

Ware said donations are accepted all year. Anyone interested in supporting the Roanoke cohort should reach out to Ware at mware2u@yahoo.com or Mosley at cheryl@uwrv.org.