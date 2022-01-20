Youngkin seeks health care flexibility amid recent COVID surge

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a new executive order Thursday to provide more flexibility to the state’s health care system during the latest COVID-19 case surge.

During his first visit to Roanoke since being inaugurated last weekend, Youngkin also personally re-emphasized his new administration's policy shift away from immunization requirements.

“As your governor, I will not mandate the vaccine,” he said.

“But as your neighbor and as your friend, I am strongly encouraging you to please get it.”

Youngkin made the announcements as he toured Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and the new community testing center at Valley View Mall, which opened Thursday.

Youngkin said he signed Executive Order number 11 to add bed capacity to hospitals and nursing homes, better utilize staff during the ongoing shortage, and expand the use of telemedicine to help combat the rise of COVID-19.

“The health care professionals that have been giving everything they’ve got for two years in this pandemic are starting to get worn out,” Youngkin said. “This executive order provides much-needed flexibility to our health care system.”

The order authorizes any hospital or nursing home to increase its bed capacity without further approval or the issuance of a new license. The need for further bed capacity will be determined by the state health commissioner, according to the executive order.

A licensed practical nurse can administer the COVID-19 vaccine without the supervision of a registered nurse or licensed medical practitioner. And under the new order, the ratio of pharmacy technicians to supervisors will be increased to allow more people to work at a time.

Additionally, any health care practitioner, pharmacist or pharmacy technician licensed by another state will be allowed to practice in Virginia as long as they are in good standing with the state that issued their license.

“I believe this executive order is critical to addressing the staffing crisis that we are having across Virginia,” Youngkin said. “We have to address this by providing flexibility and tapping into out-of-state workers.”

The latest surge of COVID-19 cases, largely driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant, has exacerbated staff shortages and increased demand for testing. Virginia reported more than 14,000 new cases Thursday.

Youngkin said he was frustrated that Virginia lacked the necessary tests to meet demand. As part of his COVID-19 action plan, he worked with White House staff to expedite an order of 500,000 rapid antigen tests and put in an order for another 500,000.

This week, the federal government began taking orders for free rapid tests it will ship to households across the nation. Every address is entitled to four tests, regardless of household size or risk of developing severe illness.

In the meantime, he encouraged those who are asymptomatic to stay home and avoid testing in order to help alleviate the shortage.

The COVID-19 action plan also addressed Youngkin’s initiative to encourage Virginians to get the vaccine.

Youngkin said his plan will focus on communication and outreach efforts to areas where vaccination rates are the lowest. He said the language around the vaccine so far has been clinical and removed from those who have chosen not to be vaccinated.

He said he plans to make the messaging more interactive and bring in spokespeople who are relatable and closer to the community.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed information to this report.

