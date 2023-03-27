Gov. Glenn Youngkin made a few stops in the Roanoke Valley Tuesday in part to sign legislation, while also touring the Daleville Eldor plant in Botetourt County.

Youngkin’s first stop in Roanoke was at Round Hill Elementary School where he signed the pieces of legislation to support Virginians with developmental disabilities and their families, according to the governor’s office.

The bills were patroned in the Senate by David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, which is why they were signed in Roanoke, according to Macaulay Porter of the governor’s office.

One directs the Department of Medical Assistance Services to take steps to amend the family and individual supports, community living, and building independence waivers to provide greater financial flexibility to individuals with developmental disabilities who are receiving waiver services.

Another requires each public high school in the Commonwealth to publicly identify on its official website the faculty member responsible for special education, transition planning and coordination.

And a third requires the Department of Education to convene a stakeholder workgroup to make recommendations on reducing barriers to and improving the access of paid work-based experiences for English language learner students.

Youngkin told those in attendance the bills “will improve the lives of so many Virginians, including those with developmental disabilities, who contribute so much to the culture and success of our vibrant Commonwealth. We must continue to strive to equip our students with the skills to compete and education is such an important part of that process.”

Suetterlein shared similar sentiments in the release.

“I would like to thank Governor Youngkin and the many advocates including The Arc of Virginia, the Roanoke City School Board, and the Commission on Youth for coming together around these ideas that will improve the lives of so many Virginians,” he said.

Later, after eating lunch at Texas Tavern, Youngkin made his way to Botetourt County for a tour of the Eldor Corp. manufacturing facility that opened in 2018.

The Italian company manufactures ignition systems, electronic control units and hybrid and electric vehicle systems that are shipped to its customers around the world.

After a private meeting with Eldor executives, Youngkin was shown a brief video by the company before touring the facility and interacting with its employees.

Luca Forte, an Eldor board member, shared with those in attendance why the company chose Botetourt instead of another location in the U.S.

“We came over to Virginia and we said ‘this looks like Italy,’” he said. “The people were very supportive, easy going … and we wanted to run a company with a matching culture.”

Forte also praised many people from Roanoke and Botetourt for helping make project possible.

Youngkin expressed his gratitude to Eldor executives for choosing Southwest Virginia, and said it will lead to more industrial development going forward.

“This part of America is becoming the next generation of the supply chain in the automotive industry and it's happening all over this region,” he said. That's why I'm so happy you're here, but also you will draw other companies with you so thank you.”

