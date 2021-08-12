'You're there to help out': Roanoke sheriff's deputy spots flames, helps evacuate burning apartment building

Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Palmer spotted the flames rising over U.S. 220 as his dispatch radio picked up the call: A fire was starting to tear through the roofline of an apartment building on Summit Way.
Palmer, a master deputy with 16 years of service in the city sheriff’s office, put a pin in the court paperwork he’d been on his way to serve and immediately changed course to head toward the fire.
People were scrambling to alert tenants and evacuate the 10-unit building when he pulled up to the Summit at Roanoke complex.
Palmer went to the building’s upper floor, closest to the spreading fire, to help get out the remaining residents. All safely evacuated.
“He did a great job,” said Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback, adding that the deputy also stayed on scene afterward to assist the arriving fire engines.
“That’s what public safety is all about,” Hoback said. “We all jump in and help one another.”
The two-alarm fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon would end up spreading across multiple sides of the apartment building’s top floor and collapsing its roof.
Fourteen people and five pets were displaced. No one was injured.
Palmer said credit should be given to the civilians who sprang into action to start evacuating the building while emergency responders were en route.
For his own part, he said, it seemed only natural to stop and pitch in however he could. Doing otherwise never crossed his mind.
“You’re there to help out. You’re not going to shy away,” he said. “The sheriff's office is there to help — help the police department, help the fire department, all three of us work together. That's what I feel that we should do, and that's what we do.”
Palmer, a Roanoke native, joked that he also has a family reputation to uphold. His older brother, Lt. Jacob Palmer, is a firefighter with Roanoke Fire-EMS.
“I can’t let him one-up me,” Palmer said with a smile.
Jacob Palmer said Tuesday’s events were characteristic of his little brother. He’s someone who gives his all to everything he undertakes.
“He's full tilt, trying to do the best job he can,” Jacob Palmer said.
The Summit at Roanoke fire wasn’t even the first blaze that Andrew Palmer had run toward, his brother said. An apartment fire once broke out across the street from a football field where a league of first responders, including the younger Palmer, were playing a game.
Palmer and others raced over to help.
When asked if that made him proud of his brother, Jacob Palmer said, “I’m proud of Andrew just because of the person he is.