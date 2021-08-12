'You're there to help out': Roanoke sheriff's deputy spots flames, helps evacuate burning apartment building

For his own part, he said, it seemed only natural to stop and pitch in however he could. Doing otherwise never crossed his mind.

“You’re there to help out. You’re not going to shy away,” he said. “The sheriff's office is there to help — help the police department, help the fire department, all three of us work together. That's what I feel that we should do, and that's what we do.”

Palmer, a Roanoke native, joked that he also has a family reputation to uphold. His older brother, Lt. Jacob Palmer, is a firefighter with Roanoke Fire-EMS.

“I can’t let him one-up me,” Palmer said with a smile.

Jacob Palmer said Tuesday’s events were characteristic of his little brother. He’s someone who gives his all to everything he undertakes.

“He's full tilt, trying to do the best job he can,” Jacob Palmer said.

The Summit at Roanoke fire wasn’t even the first blaze that Andrew Palmer had run toward, his brother said. An apartment fire once broke out across the street from a football field where a league of first responders, including the younger Palmer, were playing a game.

Palmer and others raced over to help.