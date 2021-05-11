Youth vaccines for COVID-19 could begin in Roanoke area this week

COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 12 to 15 are still in the approval process but could clear those further hurdles and begin sometime this week, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said Tuesday.

"We expect that we'll be able to start offering vaccines to children in the next couple of days," pending approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said in her weekly news briefing.

A key step toward that goal began Monday, when the Food and Drug Administration authorized children as young as 12 to receive Pfizer's vaccine.

"We know that young, healthy people may not feel that the vaccine is as important as it is for older people, but we know that they can spread the disease and they can spread it to people who could get very sick from it," Morrow said. "It's important for all of us who are able to get vaccinated to get vaccinated so we can protect our entire community."

While she said that students in state school systems are currently required to have vaccinations for diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella, it remains unclear whether COVID-19 vaccination would be mandated for those returning to classes: "That has not been discussed at this point."

