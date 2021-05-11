 Skip to main content
Youth vaccines for COVID-19 could begin in Roanoke area this week
Youth vaccines for COVID-19 could begin in Roanoke area this week

COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 12 to 15 are still in the approval process but could clear those further hurdles and begin sometime this week, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said Tuesday.

"We expect that we'll be able to start offering vaccines to children in the next couple of days," pending approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health, Dr. Cynthia Morrow said in her weekly news briefing. 

A key step toward that goal began Monday, when the Food and Drug Administration authorized children as young as 12 to receive Pfizer's vaccine. 

"We know that young, healthy people may not feel that the vaccine is as important as it is for older people, but we know that they can spread the disease and they can spread it to people who could get very sick from it," Morrow said. "It's important for all of us who are able to get vaccinated to get vaccinated so we can protect our entire community."

While she said that students in state school systems are currently required to have vaccinations for diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella, it remains unclear whether COVID-19 vaccination would be mandated for those returning to classes: "That has not been discussed at this point."

Parents will be able to give electronic consent and will not have to be present for youth vaccinations at school-based clinics, Morrow said. "We're trying to make it as convenient as possible," she said.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, said Monday that she is already working with schools to plan on-campus clinics. "This should make it safer and more possible to have in-person classes," she said.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of Tuesday morning 47.3% of Virginia's population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 35.5% of Virginians were fully vaccinated.

"COVID-19 activity, while it is decreasing and has been fairly stable for the last couple of weeks, it is still hurting people in our community," Morrow said. "You don't want to wait until you have COVID-19 disease to realize how important it is to get vaccinated." 

Citing a recent decrease in new information, Morrow also said she plans to scale back her Tuesday news conferences and will instead hold them every two weeks.

Staff writer Tonia Moxley contributed information to this report.

Tuesday's COVID-19 data

Statewide cases: Up 600 to 667,586

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 60 to 28,971

Statewide deaths: Up 17 to 10,919

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 6 to 1,338

Bath County: 270*

Bedford County: Up 13 to 6,356

Botetourt County: Up 3 to 2,524

Buena Vista: 904*

Covington: Down 3 to 597

Craig County: 311

Floyd County: 853

Franklin County: Down 1 to 4,032

Giles County: Down 1 to 1,278

Lexington: Up 8 to 1,198

Lynchburg: Up 33 to 7,744

Montgomery County: Up 7 to 9,363

Pulaski County: Down 1 to 2,631

Radford: Up 4 to 2,139

Roanoke: Up 7 to 8,441

Roanoke County: Up 5 to 8,232

Rockbridge County: Down 8 to 1,525

Salem: Up 2 to 2,154

Wythe County: Up 4 to 2,642

*Indicates a locality that has not reported an increase in cases in at least 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health

For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Vaccine information

Every part of Virginia is in Phase 2, which means anyone 16 or older is eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be made through vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-829-4682.

The state site includes a link to VaccineFinder (https://vaccinefinder.org), which allows users to find clinics, pharmacies and other locations in their areas that are currently offering vaccinations. Users can enter their ZIP code and their specific vaccine preference to find locations and contact information for outlets that have those in stock.

Vaccination rates

Here are similar rates for localities in the Roanoke City/Alleghany and New River health districts:

• Alleghany County: one dose, 42.5%; fully vaccinated, 31.1%

• Botetourt County: one dose, 47.2%; fully vaccinated, 36.9%

• Covington: one dose, 36.2%; fully vaccinated, 27.8%

• Craig County: one dose, 34.2%; fully vaccinated, 28.7%

• Floyd County: one dose, 37.5%; fully vaccinated, 31.0%

• Giles County: one dose, 40.3%; fully vaccinated, 32.5%

• Montgomery County: one dose, 41.8%; fully vaccinated 31.6%

• Radford: one dose, 37.3%; fully vaccinated, 28.0%

• Roanoke: one dose, 41.3%; fully vaccinated, 30.7%

• Roanoke County: one dose, 52%; fully vaccinated, 40.7%

• Salem: one dose, 48.1%; fully vaccinated, 38%

Concerned about COVID-19?

