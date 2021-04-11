Zipping along the Blue Ridge

FLOYD
“Take my picture because I’m going to die,” Oscar Fuentes said, peering nervously into the distance.
“I’m going to scream for my life,” his friend, Jaison Melgar agreed.
But after some cajoling and a lot of encouragement from family and friends, neither North Carolina boy died on the half-mile-long zipline high in the woods just off the Blue Ridge Parkway.
And the only noise as they zipped through the woodland canopy was the high whine of metal rollers on a steel cable.
“We call it ‘Holy Moly,’” zipline guide Allen Avalos said of that 50-second ride over a deep ravine. “Because that’s what people say when they get on it.”
Holy Moly is one of eight lines on the Buffalo Mountain Ziplines canopy tour, a 45-acre adventure park off Black Ridge Road. Another line sends riders careening through the forest at about 40 miles per hour.
“Not for nothing do we call it ‘Speedy Gonzales,’” Avalos said.
Owners Joanna and Robert Nickell built and opened Buffalo Mountain Ziplines in 2019 after selling the large zipline park they owned and operated for a decade in Joanna’s native Missouri.
But construction delays shortened that first Floyd County season. Then last year the pandemic cut into their business.
“We didn’t get to open until Memorial Day weekend, so we lost out on our entire spring season,” Joanna said.
This year is off to a promising start, however. By their third week, “they’re averaging about 30 people on weekdays and more on weekends,” Joanna said. “That’s pretty good considering this is still really early in the season.”
The Nickells are hoping tourism forecasts are correct, and that this will be a banner year for domestic travel — especially outdoor tourism.
The U.S. Travel Association estimates that about half of Americans plan to take a trip this spring. Many of them are expected to travel within the U.S. and a significant share are expected to take road trips and to camp along the way. RV bookings are up 114% over last year, NBC News reported in March.
Brenda and Fernando Contreras recently traveled from Richmond to Willis to get some respite from the city.
“We love the outdoors. We love nature,” Brenda, a Spanish teacher, said.
A brochure brought them to the zipline. Fernando, a tradesman and professional clown, said “let’s do it now.” So they got on a Tuesday afternoon tour.
Recreational ziplining traces back to the 1970s, when biologist Donald Perry developed a rope-and-pulley system to study tree canopy ecosystems in the Costa Rican rainforest. Robert Nickell, who had worked in construction and engineering read Perry’s book, “Life Above the Jungle Floor,” visited Costa Rica and decided to try the fledgling sport as a business.
He said he was among the first zipline attraction builders in the U.S., getting his start in the 1990s.
Robert was fleeing a bad relationship for the Bahamas when he met Joanna at the Charlotte airport sandwich shop where she was working. Twenty-six years, three kids and four businesses later, “we’re partners in everything,” she said.
Not only do they own and operate aerial adventure parks, they build and inspect them worldwide and train and certify guides through their other company, Universal Zipline Technology LLC.
When Robert — a North Carolina native — wanted to come back to the Southeast, the couple looked for property along the parkway.
“I’ve always driven up here on the parkway. Mabry Mill’s always been a love,” Robert said. “The parkway from Boone to Roanoke, in my opinion, is the best part of the parkway.”
Robert said the couple has built ziplines for other operators in North Carolina and didn’t feel right opening up a competing park there. So, they started looking for land in Virginia.
Nearly every county they tried had zoning — except Floyd, Robert said. While he could have applied for zoning changes elsewhere, it was easier and less expensive to build without those restrictions.
The Nickells finally found 85 acres in Floyd that met all their requirements.
On a recent Tuesday, about a dozen customers lined up to get fitted for harnesses and helmets. Avalos and his fellow guide, Clay Coleman, demonstrated the safety protocols for the group, most of whom were on their first zipline adventure.
Joanna came to the first platform before takeoff, holding her grandchild (Avalos’ daughter) and checking customer harnesses — tightening here and adjusting there.
“Safety is our first priority,” she said.
When Brian Geronimo, a customer from California, stepped off the final line, the first-timer was smiling.
“It was amazing,” he said. “I would love to do it again.”
For more information, visit https://www.buffalomountainziplines.com.