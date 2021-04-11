Zipping along the Blue Ridge

He said he was among the first zipline attraction builders in the U.S., getting his start in the 1990s.

Robert was fleeing a bad relationship for the Bahamas when he met Joanna at the Charlotte airport sandwich shop where she was working. Twenty-six years, three kids and four businesses later, “we’re partners in everything,” she said.

Not only do they own and operate aerial adventure parks, they build and inspect them worldwide and train and certify guides through their other company, Universal Zipline Technology LLC.

When Robert — a North Carolina native — wanted to come back to the Southeast, the couple looked for property along the parkway.

“I’ve always driven up here on the parkway. Mabry Mill’s always been a love,” Robert said. “The parkway from Boone to Roanoke, in my opinion, is the best part of the parkway.”

Robert said the couple has built ziplines for other operators in North Carolina and didn’t feel right opening up a competing park there. So, they started looking for land in Virginia.

Nearly every county they tried had zoning — except Floyd, Robert said. While he could have applied for zoning changes elsewhere, it was easier and less expensive to build without those restrictions.