Zoning appeals board nixes new site for downtown Roanoke bus station

Roanoke's plans for a new bus station ran off the road Wednesday.
The Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals voted to deny the city’s application for a special exception that would allow construction of a $9.8 million bus terminal along Salem and Norfolk avenues in downtown Roanoke. The rejection deals a major blow to the city's plans to build a new bus station and to begin redeveloping the current downtown station at Campbell Court.
The application for the special exception needed at least four votes of approval from the seven-person board, but only Amanda McGee and Antwyne Calloway voted in favor. Board members Valeria Alphin, Robert Logan, Bryan Musselwhite, Jason Varney and chairman Marcus Huffman all voted to deny the special use exception.
Roanoke architectural firm Spectrum Design made the application for the special use exception of behalf of the Greater Roanoke Transit Co. and the city, which wants to move the bus station from its current location at Campbell Court, which would be renovated into downtown living space, offices and retail businesses as part of a $35 million project led by developer Lucas Thornton.
That future of that redevelopment project is unclear following Wednesday’s vote.
Roanoke Assistant City Manager Sherman Stovall, who has overseen much of the planning for the project, said city staff must now reassess its plans.
"First, we are very disappointed with the decision of the Board of Zoning Appeals," Stovall wrote in an emailed statement. "We think the application and presentation of the application demonstrated conformity with established standards for the special exception. With respect to where does the project go from here, we will need to explore the options available to us and decide on a course of action."
The proposed bus station would be in a large parking lot at the corner of Salem Avenue and Third Street. Because city code does not currently allow for a terminal at that spot, a special exception amendment was required.
Spectrum’s Jackie Mayrosh took the board through a slide presentation on a videoconferencing platform that showed how the project would look and how, in the city’s view, it would conform to six criteria necessary for the special use exception.
Opponents, however, disagreed that the bus station is a good fit for the neighborhood.
The board voted after a public hearing that lasted an hour and 15 minutes and included 16 speakers, all of whom either opposed the project or were consultants hired to support the case of those who opposed.
Most of the speakers were residents or business owners along the 300 block of Salem Avenue, which in the past decade has evolved from its light-industrial past into a neighborhood of downtown apartments, condominiums, restaurants and a popular brewpub.
Nearly all of the speakers said that the bus station was not compatible with the neighborhood's current direction.
Developer Bill Chapman, who has led much of the redevelopment along Salem Avenue, which includes the Lofts at West Station and the property that’s home to Big Lick Brewing Co., has been a vocal opponent of the proposed project. He urged the board to vote no on the application because of possible detrimental effects the terminal would have on historic properties.
Ken Lanford, president of the board for the Virginia Museum of Transportation, which sits across Norfolk Avenue from where buses would be entering the new terminal, worried about bus traffic and safety problems for museum visitors, many of whom are school children. He said that if there ever should be an accident that “I hope it doesn’t it doesn’t involve children on a field trip to the museum.”
Roanoke attorney David Damico, whose office is on Campbell Avenue, said he had no problems with bus riders, but that he opposed relocation of the bus station “because of the vagrants it will attract the way Campbell Court now attracts vagrants.” He noted the empty beer cans and “sleeping materials” he sees on the sidewalks near Campbell Court as he takes daily walks to the City Market.
The speakers included members of the Salem Avenue Neighborhood Business Association, as well as residents of The Candy Factory Lofts, which stands across Salem Avenue from the proposed bus station. Residents worried that the terminal would erode property values.
Noise was also a concern mentioned by the speakers. After a Maryland company hired by the city determined that noise and vibrations from the station would be limited, Chapman and allies commissioned their own study that determined vibrations from idling buses would be louder than noise of moving buses.
The speakers also included two Republican candidates for city council, Peg McGuire and Maynard Keller, both of whom opposed the location while decrying the process the city undertook to move the station from Campbell Court to the proposed spot.
McGee, one of the board members who voted in approval of the special exception for the project, lamented that the board had not heard from people who use the bus system. Mayrosh, the Spectrum architect, told McGee that her firm had received input from bus riders during open-house events at Campbell Court, many of whom said safety and accessibility were chief concerns.
Calloway, who also voted to approve, said that most people who use the bus as their main source of transportation are not available to comment during public hearings held in the afternoon, such as Wednesday’s meeting.
“A lot of riders might not be able to leave work to attend a meeting like this,” he said.
Calloway said that he understood the views of people who lived and worked near the proposed bus station, but that he also must consider riders who need a better, safer bus station.
“I have to add the input from the city as a whole,” he said. “When you speak about the downtown area, it belongs to all the residents of Roanoke.”
The planned station called for two terminals in the vast parking lot, one for local Valley Metro buses and one for the Greyhound bus line.
Roanoke zoning administrator Jillian Moore told the board that the application for the special exception satisfied all of the criteria necessary.
Huffman, the chairman, said that the impact on the neighborhood and the area near the transportation museum would weigh on his vote.
“I am very concerned about what would happen if an open-air bus terminal is built,” he said not long before voting against the special exception application.
