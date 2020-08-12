Zoning appeals board nixes new site for downtown Roanoke bus station

Nearly all of the speakers said that the bus station was not compatible with the neighborhood's current direction.

Developer Bill Chapman, who has led much of the redevelopment along Salem Avenue, which includes the Lofts at West Station and the property that’s home to Big Lick Brewing Co., has been a vocal opponent of the proposed project. He urged the board to vote no on the application because of possible detrimental effects the terminal would have on historic properties.

Ken Lanford, president of the board for the Virginia Museum of Transportation, which sits across Norfolk Avenue from where buses would be entering the new terminal, worried about bus traffic and safety problems for museum visitors, many of whom are school children. He said that if there ever should be an accident that “I hope it doesn’t it doesn’t involve children on a field trip to the museum.”

Roanoke attorney David Damico, whose office is on Campbell Avenue, said he had no problems with bus riders, but that he opposed relocation of the bus station “because of the vagrants it will attract the way Campbell Court now attracts vagrants.” He noted the empty beer cans and “sleeping materials” he sees on the sidewalks near Campbell Court as he takes daily walks to the City Market.