Zooming from the North Pole: Santa turns to tech to connect with kids

The magic that allows Santa Claus to deliver gifts to children around the world all in one night unfortunately does not make him immune to the coronavirus.

Just like everyone else, Santa has to keep his distance from others and wear a mask. The COVID-19 pandemic means visits with Santa look different this year, with many in the Roanoke Valley visiting with children from a distance or even virtually.

“Santa Claus like everyone else is concerned about health, especially of all the children, boys and girls, moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas,” said Vic Reed, who has portrayed the jolly man in the red suit for decades.

Earlier this year, Reed wondered if there would be any visits with Santa Claus in 2020. Fortunately, he said, technology makes it possible. On two Saturdays this month, Reed, calling in from a location identified as the North Pole, met virtually with children as part of the 25 Days of Dickens organized by Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Virtual visits are not as personal as talking face to face, Reed said, and it can be difficult for him to understand people who are wearing masks. But Santa always does his best to connect with each child, getting their name and asking what’s on his or her wish list. Kids are resilient, he said, and they seem receptive to the new high-tech experience.