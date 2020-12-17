Zooming from the North Pole: Santa turns to tech to connect with kids

The magic that allows Santa Claus to deliver gifts to children around the world all in one night unfortunately does not make him immune to the coronavirus.
Just like everyone else, Santa has to keep his distance from others and wear a mask. The COVID-19 pandemic means visits with Santa look different this year, with many in the Roanoke Valley visiting with children from a distance or even virtually.
“Santa Claus like everyone else is concerned about health, especially of all the children, boys and girls, moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas,” said Vic Reed, who has portrayed the jolly man in the red suit for decades.
Earlier this year, Reed wondered if there would be any visits with Santa Claus in 2020. Fortunately, he said, technology makes it possible. On two Saturdays this month, Reed, calling in from a location identified as the North Pole, met virtually with children as part of the 25 Days of Dickens organized by Downtown Roanoke Inc.
Virtual visits are not as personal as talking face to face, Reed said, and it can be difficult for him to understand people who are wearing masks. But Santa always does his best to connect with each child, getting their name and asking what’s on his or her wish list. Kids are resilient, he said, and they seem receptive to the new high-tech experience.
“In a perfect world you’d think Santa would be immune and all the kids would, too,” Reed said. “But I think they’ve kind of gotten used to it and accepted it as the way it has to be at this particular time.”
Reed is primarily doing virtual visits this season but has a few private “COVID-friendly” visits scheduled. In a normal year, he can take pictures with as many as 2,000 children. Because of the pandemic, he expects the number of personal visits to be much lower, around 500.
“The season has slowed down. But it hasn’t stopped,” Reed said. “Christmas is still going to come.”
While there’s no financial burden to Santa Claus, Reed said, his company, Magic Moments Entertainment, which he described as more of a supporting hobby than a business, might have a rough year. He estimated a 75% decline in income from Santa gigs.
Ron Vanderpool has appeared as Santa at a handful of in-person events, like the Gingerbread Festival in Salem, where he kept a distance of at least 6 feet from the children, but he has also ventured into virtual visits.
After a friend of Vanderpool’s daughter inquired about a virtual visit, he decided to give it a try and bought some lighting equipment, a Christmas-themed backdrop and a high-definition camera and speaker. Vanderpool wasn’t sure how easily he’d connect with the kids through a screen, but he’s found it works quite well.
“Some of the kids that would probably kind of shy away from me in person, on the computer they’ll talk to me and just open up,” Vanderpool said.
He sends the parents instructions in advance, asking for some background information on the kids. Vanderpool also suggests their kids write a letter to Santa and mail it to him so he can open it up on screen. That’s been a hit.
“Their eyes get big. ‘How did you get my letter?’” Vanderpool said.
The kids seem to understand that the pandemic has forced these changes. It's not the only facet of their lives that's been affected, Vanderpool said. One little girl told him the whole family was recovering from the virus.
Though most of his appointments come from word-of-mouth recommendations, Vanderpool also maintains a Santa Ron Facebook page where he advertises them, leading to a visit with a family from Canada. Visits don’t have a set time limit, but he typically schedules them 30 minutes apart.
Vanderpool said his work as Santa is donation-based. He tells families any donations will go toward feeding his reindeer. People have been generous — Vanderpool said he’s already recouped the investment he made in his virtual setup — but if families can’t pay, he’s OK with that, too.
“I’m not trying to get rich doing this,” he said. “I just really enjoy doing it.”
Vanderpool’s run as Santa began about 15 years ago when he found a vintage Santa suit at an antique mall. But it wasn’t until a few years later that he actually put it to use.
“I probably wouldn’t have started doing it except I started letting my beard grow out. Lo and behold, it was white,” he said.
When Vanderpool first grew out the beard, he put on a Santa hat and walked up to his wife, who absolutely loves Christmas. Though she “was not always real favorable” toward beards, Vanderpool said, the resemblance to St. Nick inspired a change of heart.
“She’s OK with the white beard. Although she likes it to go after Christmas,” he said.
Blue Ridge PBS created a drive-thru winter wonderland light display in its parking lot with a socially distant Santa interaction. On Friday and Saturday nights, drivers can turn their car radios to a designated radio to hear from Santa, who's standing on a nearby podium.
Richard Bennett, corporate support and grants administrator for Blue Ridge PBS, is playing the part of Santa. He did last year as well, for a more traditional Santa photo session. When Bennett learned he’d be called on again, he started growing out his beard.
The top priority was safety, not just of visitors, Bennett said, but also of Santa, Mrs. Claus and all the elves stationed throughout to assist. The drive-thru experience, inspired by a drive-in movie theater, seemed like a good option since it eliminates contact altogether.
Bennett said he hopes giving families an opportunity to see Santa will provide some sense of normalcy in this abnormal year.
“We just felt like it was the right thing to do, to try to give them something that brings joy and happiness into their lives,” Bennett said.
Justin Davison played Santa for the first time this year at the Virginia Museum of Transportation, where he posed for pictures on a train platform, with families and children below him.
When he was first approached, Davison said he asked about the setup, wanting to make sure safety precautions were in place. He felt comfortable with what was proposed and agreed to participate.
“I looked at it like, hey, hopefully the positive holiday joy would outweigh any COVID germs that might be around,” he said.
Younger children visiting Santa for the first time were unfazed by the unconventional visit, Davison said, since they didn’t know what to expect. But older children seemed a bit puzzled as to why they weren’t sitting on Santa’s lap. He said parents typically stepped in, telling kids they had to make sure Santa didn’t get sick before he could deliver presents and joy on Christmas morning.
“Finding the ways to give that positivity and that holiday cheer back to families and communities is extremely important, I think, for mental health and also trying to increase the positive vibes to offset the rising number of positive cases,” Davison said.
Tom Williams has suited up as Santa Claus for 26 years. He is best known for the Fantasyland presentation at the History Museum of Western Virginia.
It’s not a traditional Santa experience; instead, Williams leads a program with storytelling and music. He said it’s become a tradition for many families, who continue to come even after their children are grown.
But the event, where Williams said children and families sit together on the floor, doesn’t lend itself to social distancing and was canceled this year. Instead, Williams is offering virtual visits through his organization, The Santa Cares Project.
He needed a little help on the technology front. A family that regularly comes to Fantasyland and has a background in marketing helped him set everything up.
Most of the children Williams has visited with virtually are regulars. He felt it important to keep their traditions alive, even if the experience is somewhat different. One thing Williams does like about the virtual experience is that it’s more personal — there’s more opportunity for conversation and he gets to see inside their homes.
Williams joins from Santa’s reindeer barn at the North Pole — his living room, which has reclaimed wood siding that gives it the feel of a barn. Characters and props from his stories are at hand.
Williams said he prefers the virtual experience to meeting in person with a plexiglass barrier separating him from the children, as he’s seen elsewhere. It allows him to be interactive, without having to wear a mask or worry about social distancing.
Still, Williams misses becoming Santa during his in-person performances.
“It’s really like theater what I do. It’s storytelling and music and it’s a presentation like a theater presentation would be, except closer up,” he said.
“All of those people are out of business. They’re not doing their plays. They miss the money, but also actors like to act, musicians like to perform. They don’t just do it for money. There’s an element of your own personal experience that's involved in any of these kinds of things. We miss the connections.”
