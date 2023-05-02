A former patient at a Roanoke County mental health facility charged with threatening to kill President Joe Biden is competent to stand trial, a federal judge has found.

Kevin C. Butler was being held at Catawba Hospital when he allegedly made the threats in early December.

Authorities have said concerns about Butler's upcoming release at the time — and the fact that he was "organized, intelligent and focused on killing the President of the United States" — led to his quick arrest.

The 44-year-old has been in custody since then, and earlier this year asked for a hearing to determine if he is mentally fit to proceed in the case.

But his attorney, assistant federal public defender Benjamin Schiffelbein, withdrew that request last week, writing in a court document that he no longer contests a finding by a psychiatric expert who examined his client.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent then found Butler competent, meaning that he understands the nature of the charges against him and is able to work with his lawyer.

Earlier evidence has shown that the U.S. Secret Service was notified after a probation officer in Virginia Beach, who had previously dealt with Butler in an unrelated case, received a voice mail from him on Dec. 1 that contained threats to kill Biden.

When a Secret Service agent went to Catawba Hospital and interviewed Butler the next day, he went into greater detail about his plans to jump the White House fence and use a semi-automatic rifle he planned to get from a friend.

"I'm going to D.C. one way or another and I'm gonna do it," court records quote him as saying.

Butler, who has a history of commitments to mental health facilities, said he was upset by military actions taken by former President Barack Obama while Biden was vice president.

An evaluation found that Butler has a personality disorder, which Schiffelbein wrote is "not thought to be the kind of mental illness that leads to incompetency."