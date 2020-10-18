Meet the candidates for Roanoke City Council

CESAR ALBERTO
Libertarian
Age: 23
Job: Current college student at Virginia Western Community College
Boards/commissions/civic groups: None
Educational background: Currently in college for a paralegal certificate
ROBERT JEFFREY
Democrat
Age: 51
Job: President, Jeffrey Media Inc; publisher, ColorsVA magazine
Boards/commissions/civic groups: Goodwill Industries of the Valleys; incoming chair Family Promise of Roanoke; United Way of Roanoke; Gamma Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc; Pilgrim Baptist Church member
Educational background: Hampton University; executive management training, Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education; Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University
MAYNARD KELLER
Republican
Age: 53
Job: Certified financial planner; president of American Financial Planning Inc. Previously taught high school for four years
Boards/commissions/civic groups: Elder, Hope of Israel Congregation; executive committee, Roanoke Valley Region AACA (car club); chief financial officer, American Motors Owners Club; Team Roll Over Cancer (cycling group that biked across America); Virginia Citizens Defense League, member; Roanoke Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence, current participant; Roanoke Citizens Budget Academy; Roanoke Modified Ward Task Force
Educational background: Bachelor’s, Bob Jones University, Biblical Studies with Greek minor; master’s, Bob Jones University, Biblical Studies’ The American College, post-graduate financial planning program; CFP certification from the CFP Board of Standards Inc.
PEG McGUIRE
Republican
Age: 52
Job: Marketing and media consultant; former director of communications for the Virginia Museum of Transportation; producer and writer for the “611: American Icon” documentary
Boards/commissions/ civic groups: African American Heritage Group at the Virginia Museum of Transportation, Virginia Children’s Theatre, Catholic Charities
Educational background: Bachelor of arts and master of arts in communications journalism from Saint Louis University
STEPHANIE MOON REYNOLDS
Independent
Age: 62
Job: 42-year employee of the City of Roanoke, including Department of Social Services, Parks and Recreation and 12 years as Roanoke City Council clerk
Boards/commissions/civic groups: Virginia Municipal Clerks Association (President 2008 — 2009); Roanoke City Central Council PTA; William Fleming High School PTSA; International Municipal Institute for Municipal Clerks; TAP Project Discovery Educational; Kiwanis Club of Roanoke; Roanoke Valley Sister Cities; Virginia Municipal League Human Services and Education Development Policy Committee
Educational background: William Fleming High School; Virginia Western Community College; associate applied science degree; legal studies
KIESHA PRESTON
Independent
Age: 33
Job: Early Childhood Educator/Youth Advocate
Boards/commissions/civic groups: TAP Domestic Violence Services Advisory Committee member; American Foundation for Suicide Prevention field advocate; Virginia ACLU member.
Educational background: Studied music and theater at Hollins University
PETER VOLOSIN
Democrat
Age: 34
Job: County Planner, Botetourt County
Boards/commissions/civic groups: Local Colors, Roanoke Fair Housing Board, Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority, Roanoke Diversity Center, Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission
Educational background: Bachelor’s degree from Brown University; master’s in urban and regional planning from Georgetown University
TRISH WHITE-BOYD
Democrat, incumbent city council member
Age: 57
Job: Owner/Director Blue Ridge Senior Services; president, Star City Management Services and a certified senior adviser
Boards/commissions/civic groups: Council assignments include Legislative Committee, member, Personnel Committee, elected official representative, Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Comprehensive, Economic Development Strategy Committee, alternate council liaison, Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, elected official representative and Virginia Municipal League, Environmental Quality Policy Committee. Other boards include former board member, Roanoke Higher Education Center; former board member, League of Older Americans
Educational background: Bachelor’s in business administration, Averett University
