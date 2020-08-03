Montgomery CARES items include small business grants

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County officials have plans in place for the use of $1.8 million remaining in federal CARES Act funding.

Among the items to be funded are additional personal protective equipment, sanitation supplies and more significant improvements related to social distancing. Among the improvements are a redesign of the treasurer’s office lobby, a kiosk to provide electronic payment options in the County Government Center lobby and a covered outdoor space for animal adoptions.

For example, the covered space for animal adoptions will be a gazebo-like structure that will provide shelter during inclement weather, but still allow people to remain outdoors as they first meet and interact with the animals.

Montgomery County’s Finance Director Angie Hill outlined the items to be covered with CARES Act money during the most recent Board of Supervisors meeting this past week. She, along with other senior county staff, also used the time to provide clarification on use of that funding.

The CARES Act was passed in March to provide workers and institutions, among other recipients, with some financial relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia received $3.1 billion, $1.3 billion of which has been awarded to localities.