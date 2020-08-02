Montgomery County internet possibility: wireless on wheels?

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County officials hope to craft some kind of plan later this year for providing broadband to residents who still have little to no access to high-speed internet.
But county leaders say that, at least in the meantime, some service can be offered to school-age children who during the COVID-19 pandemic have become increasingly dependent on the internet for learning.
“We recognize as we begin discussions with these four providers, it’s going to take a little time to get things up and running,” County Administrator Craig Meadows said during a recent meeting. “However, school’s back in session in about a month.”
The county is talking to four providers who have in recent weeks submitted proposals for partnerships. Meadows, however, said details about the proposals can’t be disclosed yet.
The proposals come after a recent final report on the availability of high-speed internet across the county and the city of Radford. Among other points, the assessment found that the portion of the county and Radford population unserved by high-speed internet falls at 7.6%, which is slightly above the national rate of 6%.
The report noted that is surprising due to Montgomery County’s position as a regional hub of innovation, economic development and growth.
During a board of supervisors meeting this past week, the county’s economic development director, Brian Hamilton, said Louisa County is an example for a temporary solution that could at least serve the needs of public school students who live in homes without access to reliable internet.
Louisa County Public Schools runs an initiative called Wireless on Wheels that places wireless units on solar panel-equipped carts and provides a signal within a 200-foot radius, according to the program’s website. The signal is capable of supporting approximately five devices at once, and the units require a parking space, according to the website.
The units aim to supplement the already established wireless zones at LCPS schools and address the dearth of internet services in rural locations.
Hamilton told Montgomery supervisors that Louisa County has two dozen of the carts.
Each cart, which would provide free service to students, costs $2,500, Montgomery County officials said.
In response to further questions, Hamilton said the carts generally go on school property or county property such as fire and rescue department space. He said Louisa also worked with grocery stores.
Hamilton, however, did say that the carts, due to their build, carry a lifespan of about a year.
Hamilton also told supervisors that connectivity could be affected by environmental factors due to the units’ satellite-based service. While the speeds wouldn’t be exceptionally fast, the intention of the service would be for no more than email and the downloading and uploading of assignments, he said.
Some supervisors said there are still some potential wrinkles with the potential temporary concept.
“I do think Wireless on Wheels is an interesting concept, but it kind of opens up a can of worms,” Supervisor April DeMotts said.
She said one question that’s got to be answered is if there is a demonstrable need beyond what Montgomery County Public Schools is already covering with its existing hotspots. She also asked if the money for the carts would need to come out of the schools’ budget.
DeMotts, however, said she appreciates the out-of-the-box thinking.
“I appreciate what you’ve brought to the table,” she said. “But I think, if we were to consider that idea moving forward, we would need to get the schools involved.”
Meadows said Monday that he was thinking about reiterating one of DeMotts’ questions at an upcoming liaison meeting with the schools. He acknowledged that MCPS did use CARES Act funding to buy portable wireless hotspots for students.
MCPS spokeswoman Brenda Drake wrote in emails this past week that a mobile hotspot is designed for a single person or family. She said students eligible for a hotspot are those without internet access at home.
