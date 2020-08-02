Montgomery County internet possibility: wireless on wheels?

Hamilton also told supervisors that connectivity could be affected by environmental factors due to the units’ satellite-based service. While the speeds wouldn’t be exceptionally fast, the intention of the service would be for no more than email and the downloading and uploading of assignments, he said.

Some supervisors said there are still some potential wrinkles with the potential temporary concept.

“I do think Wireless on Wheels is an interesting concept, but it kind of opens up a can of worms,” Supervisor April DeMotts said.

She said one question that’s got to be answered is if there is a demonstrable need beyond what Montgomery County Public Schools is already covering with its existing hotspots. She also asked if the money for the carts would need to come out of the schools’ budget.

DeMotts, however, said she appreciates the out-of-the-box thinking.

“I appreciate what you’ve brought to the table,” she said. “But I think, if we were to consider that idea moving forward, we would need to get the schools involved.”