Montgomery County School Board approves virus notification letter to families

CHRISTIANSBURG - All families served by Montgomery County Public Schools will receive a written notification if - or when - an individual within a certain school has tested positive for COVID-19.
The correspondence will identify the school with the positive case, and all potentially affected employees will be notified as part of the contact tracing done by the health department.
The Montgomery County School Board, on a 6-1 vote, approved the letter during its meeting Tuesday night.
The letter was subjected to some debate earlier this month due to concerns among several school board members about whether the notification would provide sufficient details on the location of positive cases.
Other MCPS officials, however, said they need to ensure that their efforts to be transparent don’t inadvertently put them in a legal bind under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act or HIPAA, the federal law that protects a patient’s medical information.
“We have to be as transparent as we possibly can,” said school board member Penny Franklin, who voted in favor of the letter. “I believe what we’ve put in the letter is what we can put in the letter legally … to make sure we’re trying to follow some guidelines.”
Board member Sue Kass, who has been a sharp critic of the district’s reopening plan, cast the only opposing vote on the matter.
“I think making sure that our staff, teachers, know that there is a [positive] student in their classroom is really important for their own safety,” Kass said. “I would still feel much more comfortable if there was much more information provided.”
Kass also continued to push back against the plan to start the school year on Sept. 8, a date the school board approved following a marathon meeting in July.
Kass, along with Franklin and board member Mark Cherbaka, voted against a call Tuesday night to affirm the district’s school year start date.
The board narrowly passed its affirmation of the Sept. 8 start date on a 4-3 vote
While she complimented the work put in by district officials in preparation for the school year, Kass said she’s still unsure if the plan ensures the safety of students, teachers and staff.
“I think we’re making a rash decision to do that, and we’re putting lives at stake ... If something tragic happens, I think we’re all going to feel really awful,” Kass said. “We can avoid that by waiting six weeks, four weeks, to go back. Would that be so tragic to wait four weeks? Is it worth it? I don’t think it is.”
The MCPS reopening plan will let 50% of pre-K to 12th grade students attend class on four half-days a week. That means that no more than 50% of students will be scheduled for classes at any given time during the school day. Families, however, are being allowed to choose between in-person and remote schooling.
The plan also includes a multitude of measures related to distancing between students, the mandatory wearing of face coverings and increased sanitation.
Superintendent Mark Miear told the school board that irt needed to affirm the Sept. 8 start date Tuesday night due to complex operational issues that will come up by waiting longer.
School board member Marti Graham, who voted in favor of affirming the Sept. 8 date, said, among points, that Montgomery County’s positivity rate remains below the threshold that federal guidelines say localities need to meet to reopen schools.
Board member Jamie Bond also raised a point about the chances of spread remaining due to families still going out to vacation, shop and eat at restaurants.
“We’ve already pushed it back four weeks is my point,” Bond said, referring to how the Sept. 8 date is still several weeks after the initially proposed start date.
Franklin said she knows about how the pandemic has particularly hit minority communities and other students with disadvantages that have made learning difficult.
“I would rather have a disadvantaged child alive and healthy,” she said.
Franklin said the entire issue has been a real conundrum.
“I’ve got a bear that’s been hanging around my house, and between the bear and this, it’s been quite stressful,” she said, adding that she honestly would rather deal with the bear.
