Motorcycle driver in custody after crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash early Saturday afternoon in Bedford County after the driver was being pursued by police for not having tags on the motorcycle, according to Sgt. Megan Huston of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

After attempting to stop the motorcycle at 11:40 a.m. near Hales Ford Bridge at Bridgewater Plaza in Franklin County, the driver fled into nearby Bedford County, at times reaching speeds up to 100 mph, Huston said in an email on Sunday.

The driver crashed approximately 35 minutes later in Bedford County and was taken into custody with "no known significant injuries at this time," Huston said in the email.

Charges pending from Bedford, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Huston said.

