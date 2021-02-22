 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mudslide still blocks most U.S. 460 traffic at Rich Creek
0 comments

Mudslide still blocks most U.S. 460 traffic at Rich Creek

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VDOT logo (copy)

A mudslide continued to hamper traffic on U.S. 460 in Giles County on Monday.

The Sunday incident, which was caused by a waterline break, initially blocked all traffic on that highway, but by Monday morning, one eastbound lane had opened, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Drivers in the area just east of the West Virginia border, west of Island Street in Rich Creek, must use alternate routes, VDOT said in a news release.

Small passenger vehicles can use Virginia 649 (Lurich Road). All other vehicles, including commercial and recreational, must detour via Virginia 61, according to VDOT.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spain police rescue migrants hidden in containers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert