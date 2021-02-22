Mudslide still blocks most U.S. 460 traffic at Rich Creek

A mudslide continued to hamper traffic on U.S. 460 in Giles County on Monday.

The Sunday incident, which was caused by a waterline break, initially blocked all traffic on that highway, but by Monday morning, one eastbound lane had opened, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Drivers in the area just east of the West Virginia border, west of Island Street in Rich Creek, must use alternate routes, VDOT said in a news release.

Small passenger vehicles can use Virginia 649 (Lurich Road). All other vehicles, including commercial and recreational, must detour via Virginia 61, according to VDOT.