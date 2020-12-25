New boat landing access fee could strain river outfitters

Mays said there are about 50 outfitters in Virginia, and 350 landings that the law will impact.

“It will put us in the middle of having to explain a million times, sometimes helping them when they can’t do it,” he said. “I just don’t have the staff for it. I don’t have extra computer terminals. … It’s not tourism friendly. It’s not going to be well-received.”

If you’re younger than 17 and won’t be paddling, you have no worries. But most using the accesses will need to have one of the following: a Virginia hunting, trapping or fishing permit; a Restore the Wild membership; a Department of Wildlife Resources-issued boat registration; or a one-day access permit.

The Department of Wildlife Resources did not bring the bill to the Virginia General Assembly. Del. Hyland “Buddy” Fowler, R-Ashland, did. It passed without much attention, said Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt.

The issue wasn’t boating, but parking, said Austin, who voted for it. It was designed to address canoers, kayakers and floaters without permits who fill boat ramp parking lots, thus leaving boaters with permits no place to park their vehicles after they put in, he said.